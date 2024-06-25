Autzen Stadium overlooked as one of toughest environments in EA Sports College Football 25

If you’ve been to a college football game in Eugene, Oregon, then you know the allure that Autzen Stadium has.

It may not be the biggest stadium, but it is certainly among the loudest. Late in the season when the weather gets bad and the rain starts falling — though never inside Autzen — facing the Oregon Ducks on their home turf is considered one of the toughest things that a visiting team can do.

Year after year, decade after decade, former players and coaches have remarked that playing inside Autzen Stadium is not a fun experience and is one of the toughest places to win.

So why does EA Sports College Football 25 not have Autzen listed as one of their 10 toughest places to play in the new video game?

That’s a good question.

EA has just released the toughest places to play in EA CFB 25 Thoughts?👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/aY7iKE647h — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 25, 2024

My guess would have been that Tiger Stadium would be at the top of this list, followed by Ohio Stadium and Bryant-Denny Stadium. But having Texas A&M’s Kyle Field at the top is certainly a choice.

Also putting a place like Florida State’s Doak S. Campbell Stadium ahead of Autzen, which is officially ranked No. 11, is up for much debate.

Now with the Ducks in the Big Ten Conference, maybe we will see Autzen Stadium start to get some of the recognition and respect that it deserves. Perhaps it will crack the top 25 in EA Sports College Football 26.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire