Autumn Statement latest LIVE: Jeremy Hunt expected to announce personal tax cuts after PMQs in Commons

Jeremy Hunt is expected to announce tax cuts when he unveils his Autumn Statement on Wednesday.

The Chancellor will reportedly use his autumn statement to reduce headline rates of national insurance and make permanent a £10 billion-a-year tax break for companies that invest in new machinery and equipment.

His Commons statement will follow Prime Minister’s Questions at midday and is expected to contain 110 different growth measures as he seeks to revive the UK’s economy and the Tories’ election chances.

Mr Hunt will tell MPs: “The Conservatives will reject big government, high spending and high tax because we know that leads to less growth, not more.”

Ahead of the speech, Harriett Baldwin, chair of the Commons Treasury Committee, predicted on Wednesday morning that Mr Hunt would be able to “give back” some of the extra billions he is getting from taxes as the economy reaches a “turning point”.

What could be in the Autumn Statement?

Jeremy Hunt leaves No11 for Parliament

10:43 , Josh Salisbury

Jeremy Hunt has left No 11 for Parliament where he will present his Autumn Statement.He posed for photographers in Downing Street, holding his copy of the Autumn Statement clad in turquoise blue binding.

Hunt: Autumn Statement will make 'big difference' to entrepreneurs

10:32 , Josh Salisbury

The Chancellor has said he hoped the Autumn Statement's measures would make a "really big difference" to entrepreneurs.

In a social media video, the Chancellor said the statement had "110 different measures to help grow the British economy".

"I'm thinking of my own business, that I set up over 30 years ago," Mr Hunt said.

"I want to help thousands of other people do what I did, and I hope today will make a really big difference."

10:00 , Josh Salisbury

Key timings throughout the day are as follows:

- 8.30am: An earlier than normal Cabinet meeting was held where Jeremy Hunt briefed colleagues on the Autumn Statement.

- 12noon: As is traditional, Rishi Sunak will face off against Keir Starmer at Prime Minister's Questions.

- 12.30pm: Hunt presents his autumn statement to the Commons.

- 2.30pm: The chair of the Office for Budget Responsibility, the independent fiscal watchdog, holds a press conference on the OBR’s forecasts.

Hunt 'likely has about £20bn' wriggle room

09:54 , Josh Salisbury

Harriett Baldwin MP, the Conservative chair of the Commons Treasury Select Committee, said Mr Hunt likely has about £20 billion in fiscal “headroom” after raking in more tax receipts than previously expected.

“If you look at the numbers that the Office for Budget Responsibility has been publishing each month, we think that there's probably about £20 billion of headroom and that's because you and I, through those frozen tax levels and also businesses, we have actually ended up paying more tax this year than was planned in last year's budget,” she told GB News.

“So I think that today gives the Chancellor an opportunity to give some of that back to the hard-working businesses and people of this country so that we can grow the economy more rapidly next year.”

However, Adam Corlett, principal economist at the Resolution Foundation, warned the so-called headroom could be misleading for the months ahead. This means the Chancellor would not the same room for giveaways.

“The fiscal forecast may rely on implausibly low departmental spending,” he tweeted.

“Any extra policy space will be a ‘fiscal illusion’. Government spending power has fallen along with everyone else’s. But with spending plans set in cash terms, the government has not faced up to that.”

Fiscal watchdog to publish updated forecast

09:42 , Josh Salisbury

Alongside Jeremy Hunt's announcement of measures in the Commons, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) will also publish an updated forecast on the Government's finances.

The fiscal watchdog is likely to present a somewhat gloomy forecast over the next few years which takes us well into after the next general election.

It has previously predicted that the economy would shrink by 0.2% in 2023, but that the UK would narrowly avoid going into a recession.

However, it warned in March that once rising prices were taken into account, household incomes were expected to drop by 6% in 2023 and 2024, the largest drop in living standards since just after the war.

It remains to be seen whether the forecasts have brightened. One potential boost for Mr Hunt is an expected increase in tax revenues - although this is largely driven by higher-than-target inflation.

Sir Keir: Tories are party of low growth and high tax

09:24 , Josh Salisbury

Labour's Sir Keir Starmer has got his response to Mr Hunt's Autumn Statement in early - saying the Conservatives are the party of "high tax and low growth".

In a tweet, the Labour leader said: "After thirteen years of the Conservatives, working people are worse off.

"Prices are still rising, energy bills are up and mortgage payments are soaring.

"With 25 tax rises since 2019 the Tories are the party of high tax and low growth."

However, Sir Keir will not be responding to Mr Hunt's statement in the Commons, as this will be left to Labour's Shadow Chancellor, Rachel Reeves.

What is expected to be in the Autumn Statement?

09:13 , Josh Salisbury

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of today's political events - which will be dominated by PMQs and then, more importantly, the Autumn Statement.

This is where the Government gives an update on its tax and spending plans.

Some of the key measures which are already confirmed to feature or are widely expected when Jeremy Hunt makes his address in the Commons this afternoon are:

- The minimum wage, known as the 'National Living Wage', will by more than a pound to £11.44 per hour from April next year, and the higher rate will also apply to 21 and 22-year-olds for the first time.

- The Chancellor is expected to cut national insurance contributions, although it is not clear if he will cut the level of tax or the thresholds at which it is payable.

- A tax break for businesses known as 'full expensing' for businesses is set to be extended to 2028-29. It allows companies to deduct spending on investment from profits, reducing their tax liability.

- Around 2 million benefits claimants could lose payments unless they agree to work from home under tougher workfare rules. However, benefits are expected to increase in line with September’s inflation figure of 6.7 percent, rather than a lower inflation rate as previously floated by ministers.