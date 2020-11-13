Autumn Nations Cup fixtures - all matches by date

Jack de Menezes
·2 min read
England coach Eddie Jones (AFP via Getty Images)
The Autumn Nations Cup is a new addition to the 2020/21 rugby calendar.

The coronavirus pandemic has seen the regular international fixtures with the likes of New Zealand, Australia and South Africa in action replaced with England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales joined by Georgia and Fiji for a new, expanded version of the Six Nations.

The two new teams mean there will be two pools of four, three weekends of matches between them followed by a knockout round of four finals in December.

Amazon Prime Video will broadcast the majority of the matches too, a first for the subscription service, with Channel 4 also televising Ireland's games throughout the tournament.

Read more: Autumn Nations Cup: How to watch on Amazon Prime

The Autumn Nations Cup will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video

It all gets underway on Friday November 13. Here's every match, the kick-off times and how you can watch them all:

Fixtures and TV channel details

Round 1

Ireland vs Wales, 7pm on 13 November – Channel 4

Italy vs Scotland, 12.45pm on 14 November – Amazon

England vs Georgia, 3pm on 14 November – Amazon

France vs Fiji, 3pm on 15 November – Amazon

Round 2

Italy vs Fiji, 12.45pm on 21 November – Amazon

England vs Ireland, 3pm on 21 November – Channel 4 and Amazon

Wales vs Georgia, 5.15pm on 21 November – Amazon

Scotland vs France, 3pm on 22 November – Amazon

Round 3

Scotland vs Fiji, 1.45pm on 28 November – Amazon

Wales vs England, 4pm on 28 November – Amazon

France vs Italy, 8pm on 28 November – Amazon

Ireland vs Georgia, 2pm on 29 November – Channel 4

Finals Weekend

Georgia vs TBD, 12pm on 5 December – Amazon

Ireland vs TBD, 2.15pm on 5 December – Amazon

Wales vs TBD, 4.45pm on 5 December – Amazon

England vs TBD, 2pm on 6 December – Amazon

