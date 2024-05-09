Autozone Park evacuated when fire alarm goes off minutes before Redbirds game

MEMPHIS – Fans were asked to evacuate Autozone Park Wednesday night, just before the scheduled start of the game between the Memphis Redbirds and Norfolk Tides.

The Redbirds releasing a statement that a fire alarm inside the stadium was likely tampered with, leading them to follow protocol and clear the stadium.

Given the all clear by the Memphis Fire Department, fans were then allowed to return to their seats. The game was delayed 20 minutes.

The Tides wound up beating the ‘Birds 12-3 as Jackson Holliday, the 20-year old son of former St. Louis great Matt Holliday, went 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBI.

