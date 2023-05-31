The 65th annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl game has a date.

The AutoZone Liberty Bowl announced Wednesday afternoon in a release that the annual bowl game, played at Simmons Liberty Bank Stadium, will kickoff on December 29, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN. The bowl game will feature an SEC vs. Big 12 matchup.

“The AutoZone Liberty Bowl is proud to be part of ESPN’s bowl lineup on a day that kicks off a huge weekend of football," said Steve Ehrhart, Executive Director of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, in the release. "The December 29th date provides the AutoZone Liberty Bowl a terrific opportunity to showcase two outstanding universities from the SEC and Big 12, the Memphis community and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In last year's AutoZone Liberty Bowl, Arkansas and Kansas faced off in a triple-overtime thriller that ended with Arkansas winning 55-53. It was a record-breaking game that saw 24 AutoZone Liberty Bowl records broken or set, including passing yards in a game by Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels.

Other records set included most total offensive yards by a team, most total points in a game and most points scored by a team, most combined touchdowns and plenty of others.

TRIPLE-OVERTIME THRILLER: Arkansas, Kansas football set, tie 24 Liberty Bowl records in triple overtime thriller

HOW ARKANSAS WON: Arkansas football outlasts Kansas in triple overtime for Liberty Bowl win

Advertisement

Reach Wynston Wilcox at wwilcox@gannett.com and on Twitter @wynstonw__.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: AutoZone Liberty Bowl sets date, time for 2023 college football season