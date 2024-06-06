AutoZone Liberty Bowl announces 2024 game time and date

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 66th annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl will be played on Friday, December 27th at 6 p.m. at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

” We have new teams in both the SEC, Texas and Oklahoma joining so that the pool, the SEC pool that we’re part of, that’s two more teams that will be available to us. Then on the on the Big 12 side, remember the last two years, there’s eight new teams there,” said AutoZone Liberty Bowl Executive Director Steve Ehrhart. ” This last year, Colorado and Utah and Arizona, Arizona State in addition to Houston and UCF and BYU and Cincinnati. So more opportunities for us to be able to have a good matchup on December 27th. Man are we excited to be able to have a Friday night, primetime game. That’s party time.”

