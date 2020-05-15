Autopsy shows that pilot of Kobe Bryant's helicopter was not intoxicated

Toxicology reports show that Ara Zobayan didn't have drugs or alcohol in his syste during January's fatal crash. (James Anderson/National Transportation Safety Board via Getty Images)

Autopsy results from the January helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant show that pilot Ara Zobayan was not intoxicated at the time of the crash.

The crash killed all nine on board including Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. The cause of death for the Bryants, Zobayan and the six other victims on board was ruled blunt-force trauma from the crash that took place at 184 mph, according to the report obtained by TMZ.

Extensive toxicology testing

“Toxicological testing did not detect the presence of alcohol or drugs of abuse,” the report reads. “Substances tested for include: benzodiazepines, cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, marijuana, opioids, phencyclidine and amphetamines.”

The investigation into the crash remains open. The crash occurred on Jan. 26 as the passengers flew to a youth basketball at Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks, California. The helicopter crashed into a Los Angeles-area hillside on a foggy Southern California Sunday.

The company that owned the helicopter Island Express Holding Corp. is facing lawsuits from families of four of the victims, including Kobe’s widow and Gianna’s mother Vanessa Bryant. The lawsuits don’t name Zobayan or his family.

