Auto racing: McFadden claims Front Row Challenge title

Aug. 8—OSKALOOSA — Never has a driver's footwear been so much in the spotlight in an auto race.

James McSpadden set himself up to take a drink from his shoe atop his car on Monday night after making a dash down the Southern Iowa Speedway dirt track with anything on his feet. After winning the 'king of the hill' foot race to earn the pole position in the A-Main feature, McSpadden refused to give up the lead over 30 laps winning the 2023 Front Row Challenge by nearly two seconds over Carson Macedo, the driver that produced the fastest Hot Lap and fastest qualifying time.

But not the fastest on his feet. McSpadden was able to edge his way past Macedo by a knee to get his car up to the front of the field.

"It really helped to be out on the pole and out in front right from the start. Winning that foot race really helped me win this race," McSpadden said. "My car was really good. I was able to get the jump on Carson. That really made our race.

"It's kind of crazy to think that a foot race could make such an impact. I'm not in any kind of shape to win a foot race. I don't reckon I've ran since I was 15. My body is definitely tightening up and I'm definitely going to have to stretch out my calf muscles later."

McSpadden dethroned NASCAR star Kyle Larson, who made it to Oskaloosa after finishing fifth earlier on Monday in Michigan at the FireKeepers 400. Larson's bid to win his third straight Front Row Challenge ended just two laps into the A-Main final when an engine gave out, ensuring that a new champion at the Southern Iowa Speedway's annual sprint car showcase.

"It's really hard to beat Kyle these days. He's on the kill night in and night out," said Corey Day, who charged from 10th place at the start of the A-Main to third place by the time the checkered flag dropped. "If he would have kept racing, it would have taken a lot to beat him. That did kind of light a fire to get it going knowing you've got a chance to run better than you originally thought."

Just as he did two laps earlier, McFadden got the jump on Macedo as the green flag flew shortly after Larson left the track pulling away to a point where lap traffic became a factor for the Australian World Series champion just nine laps later. After opening a significant lead over Macedo, McFadden's lead evaporated after Scott Bogucki and Austin McCarl came together in a battle for fourth place coming out of the opening turn midway through the A-Main.

"Carson is a very aggressive driver. If I left a hole open for him, I knew he was going to take it," McFadden said. "I knew I had to push as hard as I could. With the way the track was, you sort of had to push a little harder than I like to push. It got a little sketchy. I don't think I've ever pushed a car that hard before."

Macedo could tell, once again watching McFadden pull away twice following cautions with 16 and 14 laps left. McFadden built over a two second lead with ten to go, entered traffic with seven to go, and piled on his margin to the checkers.

"With James out in clean air, you knew it was going to be tough to pass him," Macedo said. "It was just a fast track. For the most part, it was a pretty good race.

"James earned it. We'll take second. Hopefully, we'll win this race someday. We've been second and third in the race before. My race car is really good. JJR brings a phenomenal package to this track. We'll just continue to come back and keep trying to win it."

McFadden celebrated his win in the Front Row Challenge with a 'shoey,' a recent Australian tradition of pouring alcohol into a shoe and chugging it. Perhaps that explains why McFadden made his important 'king of the hill' run barefoot.

"I just didn't want pour more sweat into my shoe," McFadden joked. "I've been running barefoot my whole life. It did seem to give me more grip on the track, which is a key to winning any race."

Hard crashes destroyed the car of Riley Goodno, who touched a wheel and flipped hard down the front stretch, but did not result in an injury. That accident collected both Ryan Timms and Buddy Kofoid.

Rusty Hickman, meanwhile, was also able to walk away after crashing hard in the B main. Brock Zearfoss, Zeb Wise, Kasey Kahne and McFadden won heats. Sawyer Phillips claimed the B main race.

Tyler Drueke was dominant in the IMCA Racesavers Support Class earning $1,000 for his win in the 15-lap A main race. The defending winner of the event, Adam Gullion led the first lap, but it was all Drueke from there, as the Eagle, Nebraska driver paced the last 14 laps.

Gullion was second, ahead of Ryan Kitchen, Kayla Martin and Lee Goos Jr. Mike Houseman Jr., Ryan Navritil, Gage Montgomery, Dusty Ballenger and Mike Moore completed the top ten. Dusty Ballenger and Lee Goos Jr. won the heats.

AUTO RACING

28th Annual Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge

Main Event (started), 30 laps: 1. 83, James McFadden, Alice Springs, NT, Aust. (1) 2. 41, Carson Macedo, Lemoore, CA (2) 3. 14, Corey Day, Clovis, CA (10) 4. 19, Brent Marks, Myerstown, PA (4) 5. 52, Blake Hahn, Sapulpa, OK (3) 6. 39m, Justin Sanders, Aromas, CA (8) 7. 7BC, Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, PA (12) 8. 21T, Cole Macedo, Lemoore, CA (24) 9. 3z, Brock Zearfoss, Jonestown, PA (14) 10. 5, Spencer Bayston, Lebanon, IN (18) 11. 26, Zeb Wise, Angola, IN (11) 12. 9, Kasey Kahne, Enumclaw, WA (9) 13. 7TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (19) 14. 95, Matt Covington, Glenpool, OK (20) 15. 25, Lachlan McHugh, Gold Coast, QLD, Aust. (13) 16. 35, Austin Bishop, Elverson, PA (17) 17. 9P, Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, IN (15) 18. 88, Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA (5) 19. 10, Scott Bogucki, McLaren Vale, SA, Aust. (7) 20. 27B, Jake Bubak, Arvada, CO (16) 21. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (21) 22. 57, Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA (6) 23. 17, Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, OH (23) 24. 20, Justin Peck, Monrovia, IN (22).

Lap Leader: Macedo 1-30.

KSE Steering Pump/ $1000 Jack Housby Hard-charger: Cole Macedo.

DeBerg Concrete/Snap-On Mechanic of the Race (3/8 Lithium Impact Set): Brent Ventura.

$500 Rob-See Co/Jeff Rens BC Bonus: Parker Price-Miller.

Knoxville Raceway Hoosier Right Rears: Tasker Phillips, Lachlan McHugh, Austin McCarl.

Set of Four Sander Racing Wheels: Matt Covington.

Seafoam Motor Treatment $500 Quick Time: Carson Macedo, 15.339 seconds.

Heat Race Winners: Smith Titanium Rotor, $250 Certificate to HRP, Armor Seat Belt from Ultra Shield, Front Wing from Elite Wings, Hydration IV from Skin Fusion FX During Knoxville Nationals, $100 from Dingus

Oskaloosa True Value Heat one (started), 8 laps: 1. Brock Zearfoss (1) 2. Anthony Macri (2) 3. Carson Macedo (6) 4. Justin Sanders (4) 5. 71, Shane Stewart, Bixby, OK (8) 6. Cole Macedo (7) 7. 16A, Colby Copeland, Roseville, CA (9) 8. 2KS, Chase Randall, Waco, TX (10) 9. Lachlan McHugh (5) 10. Sawyer Phillips (3)

Smith Titanium Heat two (started), 8 laps: 1. Zeb Wise (2) 2. Blake Hahn (4) 3. Matt Covington (1) 4. Parker Price-Miller (3) 5. Sheldon Haudenschild (7) 6. Austin McCarl (6) 7. Corey Day (5) 8. 12x, Ayrton Gennetten, Gravois Mills, MO (9) 9. 50YR, JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA (8) 10. Frank Rodgers III, Lucas, IA (10)

Taso's Steak House Heat three (started), 8 laps: 1. Kasey Kahne (3) 2. Spencer Bayston (1) 3. Kyle Larson (6) 4. Tasker Phillips (2) 5. Brent Marks (5) 6. Austin Bishop (4) 7. 17AU, Jamie Veal, Warrnambool, VIC, Aust. (7) 8. 101, Cody Maroske, Gold Coast, QLD, Aust. (8) 9. G5, Gage Pulkrabek, East Grand Forks, MN (9) DNS — 6R, Ryan Bunton, Lincoln, IL

Sander Wheels Heat four (started), 8 laps: 1. James McFadden (5) 2. Jake Bubak (2) 3. Scott Bogucki (6) 4. Justin Peck (7) 5. 45AU, Rusty Hickman, Bendigo, VIC, Aust. (8) 6. 22w, Aaron Werner, Colman, SD (9) 7. 22, Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA (1) 8. 83JR, Buddy Kofoid, Penngrove, CA (3) 9. 5T, Ryan Timms, Oklahoma City, OK (4)

Priority Aviation Foot Race ($1500 to Win, $100 to Start): Prelim One: 1. Carson Macedo 2. Brent Marks / 3. Austin McCarl 4. Scott Bogucki Prelim two: 1. Blake Hahn 2. James McFadden / 3. Kyle Larson 4. Justin Sanders Finals: 1. James McFadden 2. Carson Macedo 3. Blake Hahn 4. Brent Marks

B main (started), 12 laps: 1. Sawyer Phillips (2) 2. Justin Peck (3) 3. Sheldon Haudenschild (4) 4. Cole Macedo (5) / 5. Jamie Veal (8) 6. Colby Copeland (9) 7. JJ Hickle (12) 8. Ayrton Gennetten (13) 9. Riley Goodno (15) 10. Shane Stewart (6) 11. Ryan Timms (1) 12. Cody Maroske (11) 13. Gage Pulkrabek (13) 14. Aaron Werner (10) 15. Rusty Hickman (7) DNS — Buddy Kofoid, Chase Randall, Frank Rodgers III, Ryan Bunton

A main (started), 15 laps: 1. 12, Tyler Drueke, Eagle, NE (4) 2. 91, Adam Gullion, Lincoln, NE (2) 3. 21, Ryan Kitchen, Lincoln, NE (6) 4. 11m, Kayla Martin, Brownsburg, IN (1) 5. 17, Lee Goos Jr., Hartford, SD (9) 6. 4L, Mike Houseman Jr., Des Moines IA (8) 7. 12P, Ryan Navratil, Des Moines, IA (5) 8. 79, Gage Montgomery, Fredericktown, MO (12) 9. 2D, Dusty Ballenger, Harrisburg, SD (7) 10. 69, Mike Moore, Des Moines, IA (13) 11. 19, Nate Eakin, Okoboji, IA (3) 12. 80P, Jacob Peterson, Hartford, SD (15) 13. 15, Jack Potter, Lee's Summit, MO (10) 14. 6B, Bayley Ballenger, Harrisburg, SD (14) 15. 11F, Austin Fox, Spencer, IA (11) 16. 122, Lane Warner, Bloomfield, MO (20) 17. 81, Jared Jansen, Parker, SD (18) 18. 9, Abigayle Lett, Odessa, MO (19) 19. 30, Matt Johnson, St. Peter, MN (18) 20. 28, Madison Miller, Vail, IA (17) DNS — 14J, Josh Riggins, Lincoln, NE. Lap Leaders: Gullion 1, Drueke 2-15. Armor Seat Belts from Ultra Shield Hard-charger: Goos Jr.

True Value of Oskaloosa Heat one (started), 6 laps: 1. Dusty Ballenger (1) 2. Tyler Drueke (6) 3. Jack Potter (3) 4. Nate Eakin (8) 5. Ryan Navratil (4) 6. Austin Fox (2) 7. Mike Moore (9) 8. Jacob Peterson (5) 9. Madison Miller (7) 10. Abigayle Lett (11) 11. Lane Warner (10)

Taso's of Oskaloosa Heat two (started), 6 laps: 1. Lee Goos Jr. (2) 2. Kayla Martin (1) 3. Mike Houseman Jr. (3) 4. Adam Gullion (4) 5. Ryan Kitchen (5) 6. Gage Montgomery (7) 7. Bayley Ballenger (8) 8. Josh Riggins (10) 9. Matt Johnson (9) 10. Jared Jansen (6)

