AUTO RACING: Howard back on top with new team

Jul. 23—FORESTVILLE — His long list of achievements will put Oley's Duane Howard into any relevant Hall of Fame, so any race team he joins knows exactly what it's getting.

Yet not so long ago, the veteran 358 modified driver was worried about his future before he teamed up with Butch Getz Motorsports and its No. 15G race car for the 2021 season.

"I was kind of concerned because I'm a person that doesn't like any change," Howard said last Friday at Big Diamond Speedway. "I like things to keep flowing the same year in and year out."

Thing are now flowing just fine for Howard after he ended a nearly two-year victory drought at Big Diamond by winning last Friday's feature and bolstered his lead in the 358 modified division's point standings.

Prior to Friday night's 81st career win, Howard's last victory at Big Diamond came June 28, 2019, and it happened in Norm Hansell's No. 357. Howard then drove the 2020 Big Diamond season for Hansell, but he went winless at the Forestville oval despite a respectable eighth-place finish in points. Overall, the team won just two features, both at Grandview Speedway, Bechtelsville.

"You look for change when you had a year like we had," Howard said of the mutual decision to part ways with Hansell. "It was frustrating ... not the year we wanted there."

It turned out Howard's move away from Hansell was merely one of several in the works.

While Hansell turned to Danny Bouc to drive his car, the 58-year-old Howard replaced another Big Diamond standout, Jeff Strunk, at Butch Getz Motorsports.

Strunk drove the No. 15G to three Big Diamond wins, including the Prelude to the Coal Cracker and a Diamond Nationals feature, and took second place in points in 2020, but he couldn't reach a deal with Getz for the 2021 season. So Getz turned to Howard, who has been racing for 36 years.

Strunk eventually found a seat in Dave Zubikowski's No. 88Z.

"People like that are always going to land on their feet and do well," Howard said about Strunk, who has won once at Big Diamond this season. "He's a hell of a talent. I think we were both going to find something. It was just a matter of where we all ended up. It was kind of crazy the way it all worked out."

With Getz, who turned to full-time team ownership in 2020 after winning a feature at Penn Can Speedway, Susquehanna, Howard found a reliable car that has put him into position to win a ninth Big Diamond track title.

"We've been able to get a few runs where we were consistently around the top five, which really actually hurts us for getting any wins," Howard said prior to last Friday's program. "Starting in the back and trying to make the handicap in the heat race, we are not able to start in the front three rows, which is very difficult."

Last Friday, Howard started in the fifth row for the feature, but then drove to the victory.

"I was adjusting some brake bias in there and the more I did with brake bias, the better the car got," he said. "My car was coming around. It was good enough, then it lagged off a little bit in the middle because I was overdriving the corners a little too hard and not keeping the car straight enough. Once I found the line and kept that car straight, it rotated the corners really nice without getting the back end hanging out."

With that win, Howard, who is the road superintendent in Oley Township, Berks County, said Butch Getz Motorsports is closer to its ultimate goal.

"Right now, we're trying to get better to win big races," Howard said. "That's where you're going to make the money. The points are going to be great. You're going to get a little added money if you win the points title. Honestly, winning the big races is where it capitalizes for the race team and that's where we're focused right now."

That particularly includes Big Diamond's Coal Cracker 72, which awards $17,000 to the winner. If Howard wins that event for the eighth time, he might win both the Big Diamond points title and the track's biggest race in the same year for the third time, last achieving that feat in 2006.

"Winning the points and winning the Coal Cracker would be a big feather in my cap because of starting a new team," Howard said. "We built this team from nothing. We had one race car. We needed everything. After what Butch and the whole family put into this, it's amazing what we've been able to pull off.

"The professional race team that he built up, it would be really special to win that one at the end."

