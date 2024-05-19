AUTO RACING: Girl, 12, doubles up on rookie feature honors at Big Diamond

FORESTVILLE — Fans who braved the forecast of showers and attended Friday’s racing program at Big Diamond Speedway saw history, and plenty of it, from a 12-year-old girl.

Kunkletown’s McKenzi Smith stole the show by winning two consecutive 15-lap 602 crate sportsman rookie features.

“I’m very surprised, especially being only 12 years old, and this is my second year in these cars,” Smith said after joining Danica Getz as the second-ever female to win a modified-style race at Big Diamond. “I didn’t know that I was capable of this.”

Smith’s achievement came on the same night when Lake Ariel’s Eddie Strada became the 131st different 358 modified feature winner in the track’s 52-year history.

Strada was joined in Victory Lane by Dillsburg’s Trent Yoder, who won a chaotic 25-lap wingless super sportsman feature, and Upper Makefield’s Joe Toth, who took the 20-lap 602 crate sportsman feature.

Smith bested seven rivals in the first 602 crate sportsman rookie race, the Thaw Brawl feature that was rained out on April 19. Starting from the outside pole, she got the jump on Limerick’s Reice Widger and led every lap of a non-stop race lasting 4 minutes, 16.3 seconds.

Her starting ability came to the fore again in the second feature. After Widger pulled off the track to bring out a yellow flag with 11 laps down, Smith grabbed the top spot from Barto’s Teague Miller and endured two more caution flags to repeat as winner.

“I don’t think there’s a certain way to practice it,” Smith said about the restarts. “You kind of just get used to it over time, get used to another car being next to you.”

With her two wins, Smith moved within two more of graduating out of the rookie class to the 602 crate sportsman division. She and her father, Joel, also became the first father-daughter duo to ever win features at Big Diamond.

After her first win, Smith had to reposition the No. 555 into Victory Lane to benefit the photographers surrounding the site, but she parked the car perfectly the second time.

358 modifieds

Strada also tried his own unique arrival to Victory Lane after he won the 358 modified feature by 1.375 seconds over former track champion Mike Gular. He attempted to do a burnout coming off Turn 4, but the car stalled and it had to be pushed to Victory Lane.

“I’ll probably take the valve covers off and make sure I didn’t burn anything up after that donut that I tried pulling out there, but I guess we’ll see,” Strada, a 26-year-old carpenter, said. “You’re here in the heat of the moment. You’re happy and you want do something loud. ... It was kind of my thing in the micro (sprint) days, so I tried pulling it again. I almost got it done, but I didn’t get the tires spinning enough.”

Starting 11th, Strada grabbed the top spot from Pottsville’s Shawn Fitzpatrick on the fourth lap and withstood two yellow flags en route to the win in his No. 33.

“Pretty much when I went from 11th to fifth right from the get-go,” Strada said of the realization he could win. “ ... We had a pretty good car all night, but you never know. I never won at this place. You don’t know what it takes to win.”

Gular, who started beside Strada, was closing toward the finish. He placed ahead of Tim Buckwalter, Ryan Watt (who started 17th) and Brett Kressley.

602 sportsman

Toth spoiled the upset bid of Pottsville’s Tyler Vidal in the 602 crate sportsman feature. Winning his heat, Vidal led the first 15 laps of the feature, but when the yellow flag waved for a spin by Zach Steffey, Toth, who started ninth, drove to the lead and earned his second win at Big Diamond.

“It definitely feels good, especially being able to win in one of my best friends’ cars,” the driver of Anthony Raisner’s No. 1R said. “It’s just really cool. We’ve been working hard on it, trying to get it good here.”

Daryl Dissinger was third ahead of Jordan Henn and Forestville’s Kevin Olenick.

Winged super sportsman

Yoder’s No, 66 was one of six surviving cars in a 20-car wingless super sportsman feature field. The 25-lap race included three red flags, two for flipping cars.

The most serious came on the eighth lap, when Duncannon’s Joe Gabner’s car, shedding parts as it flew, violently flipped out of the track in the third turn. All that was left intact was the frame, but Gabner walked away.

Even Yoder was involved in a early-race crash, and he apologized in Victory Lane.

“I got into the back of Billy Brian, totally unintentional,” Yoder said. “Just driving a little too hard, tapped the rear, spun him out and caused a pileup. It’s not how I like to race.”

Curt Stroup was second ahead of Brett Perigo, Chad Thomas and Cooper Shue.

The heats included one red flag when the 358 modified of Minersville’s Mike Lisowski flipped end over end before landing on its roof in Turn 1. He also was able to walk away.

Fitzpatrick won that heat and was joined as qualifying winners by Aleia Geisler and Strada, who earned his win when race winner Ken Eckert Jr. was penalized for rough driving earlier in the heat. Craig Von Dohren claimed his second consolation victory of the season.

Henn and Seltzer’s Johnny McGeoy joined Vidal as 602 crate sportsman heat winners before Nick DeSantis won the consolation. Perigo, Jay Fannasy and Brian took wingless super sportsman heat wins.

The night included an exhibition of vintage race cars fielded by the Eastern Museum of Motor Racing in York Springs.