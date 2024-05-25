Advertisement

Auto racing driver Katherine Legge in images

(Photo by Sam Bloxham/Jaguar Racing/Getty Images)
Legge has carved out an impressive career in the competitive world of auto racing, having appeared in the IndyCar Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series, as well as Formula E, and the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

(Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)
(Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)
(Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)
(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
(Photo by Brian Cleary/Getty Images)
(Photo by Brian Cleary/Getty Images)
(Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)
(Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)
(Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)
(Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)
(Photo by Darrell Ingham/Getty Images)
(Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
(Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)
(Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)
(Photo by Getty Images)
(Photo by Getty Images)
(Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)
(USAT)
(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
