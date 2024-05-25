Auto racing driver Katherine Legge in images

Legge has carved out an impressive career in the competitive world of auto racing, having appeared in the IndyCar Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series, as well as Formula E, and the IMSA SportsCar Championship.
WWE King and Queen of the Ring takes place this Saturday in Saudi Arabia. Saturday marks the 23rd time in WWE history that a King of the Ring winner will be crowned and just the 2nd time ever a Queen of the Ring will be honored.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the Rangers not playing so hot this season, super prospect James Wood getting closer to the bigs, the controversial ending in the White Sox-Orioles game and Bryce Harper’s prom-posal help.
Jason Fitz, Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab talk about what they’re most looking forward to in the 2024 NFL season, as well as taking a look at Lamar Jackson’s weight loss, the NFL possibly adding an 18th game and Aaron Rodgers almost taking a VP nomination.