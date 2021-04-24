AUTO RACING: "Chargin" Charlie Glotzbach passes away

Apr. 24—"Chargin" Charlie Glotzbach, a local pioneer stock-car driver, passed away Friday. The Jeffersonville resident was 82.

Glotzbach began his racing career on the short tracks of Southern Indiana before eventually reaching the NASCAR Cup Series. He competed at stock-car racing's highest level for 18 seasons between 1960 and 1994. During that time he won four races, recorded 38 top-five finishes and 50 Top 10's in 124 starts.

Glotzbach was a two-time runner-up in the Daytona 500, finishing second in 1969 (to LeeRoy Yarbrough) and 1972 (to A.J. Foyt).

"I'm proud to have run in NASCAR," Glotzbach told the News and Tribune in 2011. "I was proud just to do it, but I'm also proud of the races I won. Plus I had a good percentage of finishing in the top five or top 10 of the races I ran."

