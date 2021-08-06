AUTO RACING: Adams extends Bachman's legacy

Aug. 6—FORESTVILLE — Following Tajae Adams around Big Diamond Speedway can cause a race fan to wonder if he's seeing correctly.

Depending upon where he is on the track, the side panel of his car is either black or blue.

Look more closely and you see impressions of decals that don't even apply to the 21-year-old Grantville rookie open sportsman driver.

The bottom of the right side panel reads "Oswald Elevator." On the left side door frame, you can read "Rochelle."

"Rochelle, I think that's Dean Bachman's wife," Adams says with a laugh about the name that was painted over after he purchased the car, a 2009 Teo Pro chassis, before the season from the Emmaus driver.

Other than the painted panels, the most visible change is the number. While Bachman used the number 65, Adams' 63 is clearly visible. It has become more so as he has produced better finishes, including a career-best third last Friday.

"We improved from last week, and next week I want to be even better than third," Adams said after the 20-lap feature. "I only accept better."

That has been Adams' mantra since he set his sights upon a racing career at age 14 with his own purchase of a micro sprint.

"I got into micros because that's what I could afford at 14," the former Northern Lebanon High football player and wrestler said. "I grew up on a farm with my grandfather, so worked for my grandpa. When I wasn't working for my grandpa, I worked for my (great) uncle and he has a towing company."

In addition to his Jonestown towing business that sponsors Tajae, Glenn Adams also has a long history as a limited late model driver at the now defunct Silver Spring Speedway, Mechanicsburg. He also was co-owner of Tajae's uncle Grant's limited late model, a car that has won features at several central Pennsylvania speedways.

Tajae went in a different direction, piloting a micro sprint until he bought Bachman's open sportsman.

"From the beginning, I just kind of winged it, kind of learned on the move," Adams said. "I'm very fortunate to have Ben Smith as a crew chief and a crewman. He helps me very much. I wouldn't be anywhere without him or my grandfather. I just learned how to adapt and improve."

Adams admitted the education in a micro sprint was difficult as he learned about shifting gears and how to maintain a two-stroke engine.

On the other hand, Bachman's car was race ready, including an engine built by Reading's Dave George.

"That's what was in it," Adams said. "I haven't gotten a motor, so I've been kind of running what was Dean Bachman's old stuff."

That "old stuff" is a car that Adams minds less about denting, or even crashing, as he learns. Adams has another car, a 2010 Teo Pro with a new body, that he hopes to debut before the end of the season.

While the current car might not be the prettiest in the division, it is working just fine. Before his third-place feature finish, Adams beat Orwigsburg's Ken Eckert Jr., who had won twice to start the series, in last Friday's open sportsman match races.

"As of right now, it's staying in one piece, fortunately," Adams said of the car. "We've just been making adjustment and learning."

Eventually, Adams said, the money will dictate where and how he races, whether it's an upgrade into a 358 modified or a switch to a 602 crate sportsman.

"I'd love to get a ride for somebody," Adams said.

That would free his money to thank his grandfather for the employment that launched his racing career.

"I'd like to keep racing for a long time and buy my grandfather's farm one day," he said.

