Auto Club Speedway renovations will keep track off 2024 schedule

Auto Club Speedway President Dave Allen said Saturday that the track, in the midst of preparing for its final race on the classic 2-mile oval on Feb. 26, will not be on the 2024 NASCAR schedule.

Planning continues for a new half-mile short track located on the current site, along with additional property enhancements.

“Unfortunately, even with the most aggressive timeline, we will not race in 2024 on the new track,” Allen said in an interview at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum ahead of this weekend‘s Busch Light Clash. “The timeline beyond that still has yet to be determined. There are just milestones we need to get through, not the least of which is the design of the race track. We‘re still working on that. There are a lot of iterations we‘re still designing, both on track and off track.

“It‘ll be really exciting when we get to a point where we can share that. What we‘re working on is really exciting. The fact that we race at a half-mile at Martinsville and Bristol, it‘ll be cool to have another half-mile, especially out here on the West Coast with so much racing history here.”

Auto Club Speedway‘s 2-mile oval opened as California Speedway in 1997. It quickly became the region‘s premier motorsports destination for both NASCAR and IndyCar races. Some of racing‘s greatest drivers have won races on the high-speed track, including NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon and 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson.

