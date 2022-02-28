Auto Club Speedway Cup race results, driver points

In this article:

Reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson led the final seven laps to score his first win of the season, taking the checkered flag Sunday at Auto Club Speedway.

The victory is the 17th of Larson’s Cup career.

Austin Dillon finished second and was followed bv Erik Jones, Daniel Suarez and Joey Logano. Aric Almirola was sixth and followed by Kevin Harvick, Kurt Busch, Daniel Hemric and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Nine of the top 10 finishers came from different teams.

They represented Hendrick Motorsports (Larson), Richard Childress Racing (Dillon), Petty GMS Motorsports (Jones), Trackhouse Racing (Suarez), Team Penske (Logano), Stewart-Haas Racing (Almirola and Harvick), 23XI Racing (Busch), Kaulig Racing (Hemric) and JTG Daugherty Racing (Stenhouse).

POINTS

Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric remains the points leader after Sunday’s race. He has 85 points. He’s followed by Joey Logano (77 points), Martin Truex Jr. (73), Ryan Blaney (70) and Chase Briscoe (69).

