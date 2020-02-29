Auto Club 400 Practice Report

As NASCAR tries to compress weekend schedule, Auto Club hosted two practices on Friday with qualification as the only session coming up on Saturday. The challenge for teams was that these two sessions were barely separated by a very short Xfinity practice. Crews had only enough time to make a few changes and get their drivers back on track.

Practice told a much different story at Auto Club Speedway than it did at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Last week the drivers spent the majority of the two sessions in heavy traffic and dirty air. That is because they knew they would be clumped together for most of the race.

This Friday teams practiced around one another, but they were not in the same multi-car scrum as at Vegas. There was no reason for that because they will not be racing that way on Sunday. Auto Club lived up to its reputation. It is wide, allowing for multiple grooves. Drivers have more control over their fate at Auto Club than they did at Vegas.



Practice 1

The first practice session was calm.

Alex Bowman won practice with the fastest single lap as well as the quickest five- and 10-lap averages. Only a handful of drivers made 10-lap runs, however, which suggests that most of the teams worked on qualification or short runs.

Kyle Larson had the second-quickest five-lap average with Tyler Reddick and Kurt Busch following close behind to give Chevrolet a sweep of the top spots.

Busch was the only driver to run 20 or more consecutive laps.

Matt DiBenedetto had the fastest Ford with a speed of 176.609 mph in single lap speed. He was second-quickest for the brand plate on five-lap averages behind Brad Keselowski.

Martin Truex Jr. was fastest in a Toyota at 176.510 mph. Truex was not very quick on the five-lap average with a 41.231. In fact none of the Toyotas were particularly quick in this session with Erik Jones the best of the bunch at 41.438 – 19th-quick in the field.

Seven drivers posted 10 or more consecutive laps. They were Bowman in first, Busch, Cole Custer, Truex, Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, and Elliott.

Final Practice

Kyle Busch provided a little drama in Final Practice. Midway through the session he hit a bump and slapped the wall. Busch described the damage as a ‘4’ on a scale of 10. Fox Sports’ analyst Larry McReynolds rated it higher. The crew chief tasked with fixing the car said it was a ‘2’.

Four-time winner Busch seemed perfectly fine after returning from the garage. He engaged in a spirited battle with six-time winner Jimmie Johnson to learn how his car behaved in dirty air. The dirty air did not seem to affect him much as he landed fourth on the 10-lap average chart.

Joey Logano had the quickest time on that chart with an elapsed time of 41.498 seconds per lap, which was only marginally faster than teammate Ryan Blaney. These two drivers were strong in Vegas last week with Logano winning and Blaney showing the most strength at the end.

Blaney has the quickest 20-lap speed of only eight drivers who went that far.

The 10-lap chart may well be the most meaningful this week since 30 drivers posted at least that many consecutive circuits. There was an equal mix of manufacturers at the top of the chart with Bowman setting the best time of 41.069 seconds-per-lap for Chevrolet, Ford’s Logano at 41.342, and Truex at 41.393 for Toyota.

Blaney was fourth in a Ford.

Chevrolet dominated the top 10, however, with five of the top eight slots. It is still too early to tell, but it would seem that Chevrolet has gone a long way to fixing their aero dynamic problems from last year. They lined up as Kurt Busch in fifth, William Byron (sixth), Larson (seventh), and Reddick (eighth).

Aric Almirola and Kevin Harvick rounded out the top 10 for Ford.

After struggling in Practice 1, Elliott improved a little in Happy Hour with the 18th-best time on the 10 lap chart. He ended his day 15 minutes earlier than the field after being penalized for inspection problems last week.

Elliott was joined at the back of the pack by Denny Hamlin with the 20th-quickest 10 laps.

Bowman also had the fastest single lap in Final Practice, making him a solid choice for qualification bonus points in the NASCAR.com Fantasy Live game.

