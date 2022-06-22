Authorities Investigating 'Questionable Death' Of Baltimore Ravens' Jaylon Ferguson

NFL Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died Tuesday night at the age of 26.

We are heartbroken to hear of the tragic loss of Jaylon Ferguson. The NFL family sends our deepest condolences to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/LYEHSrB7JY — NFL (@NFL) June 22, 2022

Safarrah Lawson, Ferguson’s agent, confirmed his death and asked for prayers as Lawson and Ferguson’s family continued to sort out arrangements.

“He was a wonderful young man full of love and life. He will be remembered not just as a football player, but as a great father, son, brother and friend,” Lawson said in a statement. “The family asks for your continued prayers.”

The team shared the sudden news with fans Wednesday morning.

“We are profoundly saddened by the passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” the team said in a statement. “He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”

We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson. pic.twitter.com/ylBvLEzjer — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 22, 2022

The linebacker played college football at Louisiana Tech, and in 2018, he made 45 sacks, breaking an NCAA record before joining the NFL and playing for the Ravens.

The Ravens drafted him in the third round the following year.

The Baltimore Ravens have announced the passing of Jaylon Ferguson. He was 26. Rest In Peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XopCgzuIFw — PFF (@PFF) June 22, 2022

Ferguson participated in 38 games across three years and four seasons with the Ravens, contributing to some of the team’s most memorable and successful moments.

After learning of Ferguson’s death, the NFL and fellow players shared their condolences on social media.

“We are heartbroken to hear of the tragic loss of Jaylon Ferguson. The NFL family sends our deepest condolences to his loved ones,” the NFL tweeted.

“I can’t believe this. Just absolutely tragic. RIP #SackDaddy,” Ravens fullback Pat Ricard tweeted.

“RIP Ferg,” Ravens wide receiver Tylan Wallace tweeted.

According to police, the cause of death has not yet been determined.

“On June 21, 2022, at approximately 11:25 p.m., Northern District patrol officers responded to a home in the 400 block of Ilchester Avenue for a report of a questionable death,” Baltimore police said. “Once there, officers located 26-year-old Jaylon Ferguson, unresponsive, being treated by medics. Ferguson never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead on the scene by medics. No signs of trauma was found or foul play suspected at this time.”

Investigators “are not ruling out the potential of an overdose,” the Baltimore Police Department reports in a second update to TMZ Sports.

Prayers are with the Ferguson family and his teammates.