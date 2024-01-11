Authoritarian nations are ‘weaponising’ the West’s weak stance on human rights abuses, report warns

The West’s failure to stand up for international human rights is ‘emboldening’ authoritarian leaders like Vladimir Putin - Simon Townsley

Authoritarian countries including Russia, China and Rwanda have been “emboldened” by the West’s weak stance on human rights abuses, a new major report has warned.

Britain and its allies are “picking and choosing” which injustices to challenge and refraining from criticising certain offenders to avoid disrupting diplomatic relations, said Human Rights Watch (HRW) in its annual, 735-page report.

This includes silence on the disappearance of Rwanda’s political opponents, India’s increasingly transnational repression of critics, or a reluctance to upset countries such as Libya, Turkey and Mexico. These nations are considered vital migration and trade partners for Britain, the European Union and the United States.

Tirana Hassan, HRW’s executive director, said authoritarian leaders like Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping were “weaponising” the West’s failure to stand up for international human rights.

“When governments pick and choose which obligations to enforce, they perpetuate injustice … for those whose rights have been sacrificed – and can embolden abusive governments to extend the reach of their repression,” she added.

‘Selective outrage’

The far-reaching report, published on Thursday, also warned against “selective outrage,” including in the Israel-Gaza conflict.

While “many countries quickly and justifiably condemned these horrific acts” by Hamas on October 7, many of these same governments have been “reserved in responding to [apparent war crimes] by the Israeli government” against 2.3 million people in Gaza, HRW stated.

“This selective outrage undermines the human rights not only of Palestinians in Gaza and Uyghurs in China but of anyone around the world in need of protection,” Ms Hassan said.

“It sends the message that some people’s dignity is worth protecting, but not everyone’s – that some lives matter more.”

The toxic combination of double standards, transactional diplomacy and selective outrage undermines the “moral foundation” of the human rights framework, leaving it “under threat”.

This is especially concerning given the “slow destruction” of vital checks and balances in democracies around the world, in a year when more than 50 countries – home to half the planet’s population – are due to hold national elections.

The report, which includes more than 100 country profiles, also warned that actions at home have given authoritarian regimes increased breathing space to act with impunity.

In the UK, for instance, a “nose-diving domestic human rights record” has made it tricky to promote the rule of law globally.

In particular, HRW was critical of new legislation limiting workers’ strikes and a ban on people who arrive irregularly from claiming asylum.

It also said Britain is “turning a blind eye to ongoing abuses” by Rwanda – including its support of the M23 militants in the Democratic Republic of Congo – to maintain support for its migration deal.

Yet despite stark warnings throughout the report, HRW insisted that these shortcomings are “no basis for giving up on the human rights framework”, but demonstrate the need to uphold them consistently.

“If repressive governments can get away with heavy-handed tactics to silence human rights defenders, exiled politicians, journalists, and critics beyond their borders, then nowhere is safe,” Ms Hassan said.

