Author discusses new novel at Moses Lake lecture Wednesday

Oct. 10—MOSES LAKE — Author Shirley Miller Kamada will discuss her novel detailing the challenges faced by a Japanese-American family forced to give up their home in a lecture at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Moses Lake Museum and Art Center, 401 S. Balsam St.

The lecture is sponsored by the museum and the Moses Lake branch of NCW Libraries.

"No Quiet Water" tells the story of the Miyota family, forced by a government order to give up their home, their livelihood and to live in a California relocation facility before being sent to Idaho.

Copies of Kamada's book will be for sale Wednesday during the lecture.