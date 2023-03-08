Author Andy Phillips wakes up with 'GMFB' and discusses new book 'Round Zero: Inside the NFL Draft'
Former NFL OT, Author Andy Phillips wakes up with "GMFB" and discusses new book "Round Zero: Inside the NFL Draft."
The NFL's tag deadline saw the Chiefs give the Bears a top free-agent target while the Giants removed an unnecessary temptation from the equation.
There’s an important reason why quarterback Deshaun Watson is reportedly open to a restructuring of his contract. He has no choice. Per a source with knowledge of the contract, the Browns have the right to convert “any portion” of Watson’s compensation (salary, bonuses, etc.) into a signing bonus, in any year of the contract. This [more]
There's a general sense of anxiety across Eagles land ahead of next week's NFL free agency start, and the defensive side of the ball is the root cause. By Adam Hermann
When Geno Smith‘s new deal with the Seahawks was first reported on Monday, word was that the agreement was on a three-year deal worth $105 million but Tuesday brought some new details to light. Smith’s contract is for three years, but $75 million is in salary and another $30 million is available in incentives. During [more]
The Jets have interest in trading for Aaron Rodgers. Here's the latest buzz...
A wild and wacky Top 10 could give the Eagles the perfect scenario at No. 10 as Howie Roseman looks to make the most of his extra draft capital. By Adam Hermann
The 2022 Open winner joined the Saudi-backed breakaway series last summer
Giants receiver Darius Slayton fired back after Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker called Daniel Jones 'trash.'
ESPN expert Todd McShay's brand new 2023 NFL Mock Draft projects the Patriots will take arguably the best wide receiver prospect in the entire class.
The Cowboys have made no progress in retaining Leighton Vander Esch and Donovan Wilson and have shown no interest in bringing back Dalton Schultz
The Baltimore Ravens designated Lamar Jackson as their non-exclusive franchise tag, and surprisingly, several teams who are in desperate need of a quarterback are not interested in negotiating with the star. The New York Giants agreed to a contract extension with quarterback Daniel Jones and franchise tagged running back Saquon Barkley while the New York Jets are busy wooing Aaron Rodgers. Plus, Saquon Barkley, Darius Slayton, Sauce Gardner and J.J. Watt all take to Twitter to weigh in on NFL wheelings and dealings.
In a special combine edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald breaks down the biggest QB developments, spotlights a program cranking out alien athletes, and flags a name that put himself on the map big-time.
The Jets sent a contingent to meet with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday and any further discussions of a possible trade that would land him in New Jersey will reportedly have to take place from a distance. Kimberley A. Martin of ESPN reports that the Jets group is expected to fly home on Wednesday [more]
Here's what the 49ers might have to surrender in a deal for Lamar Jackson.
The Cowboys have $26.9 million in 2023 salary cap space dedicated to running back with Ezekiel Elliott at $16.7 million and Tony Pollard at $10.9 million. Elliott’s number won’t stand.
Now that Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley's contracts are resolved for 2023, the Giants can now figure out how to improve their team.
Fred Warner and his 49ers teammates are blown away by the 'insane freak athlete' Trent Williams is.
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city would be fastest to open its arms to him? Lets take a look.
Another notable left tackle is hitting the free agent market in Donovan Smith. Should the Patriots pursue the former Buccaneers offensive lineman?
NFL GMs got together at the NFL Combine, and Ryan Poles told NBC's Peter King that included several trade talks about the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.