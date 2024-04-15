Authentic Baseball experience for Autistic Teens and Adults

Dothan, AL (WDHN) – Soon an opportunity for Autistic Teens and Adults will be available in the Wiregrass to hit the Dimond and take part in Authentic Baseball. “Alternative Baseball” is a nonprofit organization that started in Dallas, Georgia before making its way through Tennesse and even Florida. The organization teaches social, physical, and leadership skills to teens and adults with autism and other disabilities through the inclusive, community-based authentic baseball experience.

Soon this service will be available for the Wiregrass, currently the organization is looking for players and volunteers. If you are interested, you can do so here.

Taylor Duncan, the CEO and founder of Alternative Baseball joined us on WDHN Daytime to tell us more. You can watch the full interview above.

