Austria's Wöber gets over costly own goal and wants to prove it

Austria's Maximilian Woeber attends a press conference ahead of Friday's UEFA Euro 2024 soccer match against Poland. Georg Hochmuth/APA/dpa

Austria defender Maximilian Wöber has said he is getting over his costly own goal in the Euro 2024 match against France quickly and wants to rebound strongly in the next game against Poland.

Wöber headed a cross from Kylian Mbappé into his own net in the 39th minute which gave France victory in Düsseldorf.

Back at the team base camp, Wöber said on Tuesday he has regained his composure.

"After a sleepless night, I'm now at the stage where I can laugh about certain memes and photos," he said.

"Especially after a game like that, where you're somehow the nation's idiot, it's certainly not a bad thing if you face up again straight away and do your bit so that the whole thing can be put behind you at some point."

Looking at the incident, he said: "I saw the ball late and then intuitively moved my head. That was certainly the worse decision."

He said post-match the incident was "of course extremely bitter and emotional" because "you kind of let the whole nation down."

He said team-mates and coach Ralf Rangnick lifted him as he said that "we win as a team and we lose as a team."

Austria need a result on Friday against Poland in Berlin, and Borussia Mönchegladbach's Wöber wants to rebound.

"I want to show that I can do better ad we as a team can do better," he said.

Coach Rangnick had meanwhile lamented a "blatant mistake by the referee" shortly before the goal.

Christoph Baumgartner had the opening goal on his feet but struck the ball on France goalkeeper Mike Maignan before it went out.

Referee Jesús Gil Manzano however denied Austria the corner kick, and the goal came shortly afterwards.

"That was a blatant mistake by the referee and it happened 90 seconds before the French scored," Rangnick said.

"I don't understand why nobody from the outside, the linesman or the fourth official, intervened. Everyone in the stadium saw it, only the referee gave the goal kick," Rangnick said.

He added that the referee later admitted to the mistake.