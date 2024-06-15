Austria's Rangnick expects big tactical battles at Euro 2024

Austria coach Ralf Rangnick leads the training of the Austrian national team, in preparations for UEFA EURO 2024. Rangnick expects a higher tactical level at his first European Championship than at previous tournaments. Sebastian Gollnow/dpa

Austria coach Ralf Rangnick expects a higher tactical level at his first European Championship than at previous tournaments.

"I'm just assuming it will be so when I look at my fellow coaches. There are a lot of them who have already been club coaches," said the 65-year-old, citing Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann as an example.

"That makes me think that the tactical level will be higher and more demanding than you would normally expect from national teams at Euros or World Cups," the former RB Leipzig and Manchester United coach told reporters in Berlin.

Austria kick off their tournament on Monday in Dusseldorf against World Cup runners-up France. Group matches against Poland and the Netherlands follow in Berlin on June 21 and 25.

Austria utility man Konrad Laimer says he was given a career prognosis at a young age by Rangnick while at Red Bull Salzburg.

"I think I was 16 years old when I was sitting in his office and he suddenly explained my career path to me. I was just shuttling between the first and second teams and he had a long-term conversation with me - and everything he said back then actually came true," Laimer told the Süddeutsche Zeitung.