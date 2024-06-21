Austria's opener against Poland surprisingly breaks national team record ⌚

There have been much earlier goals scored at EURO 2024 than Gernot Trauner’s ninth minute opener against Poland, but for Austria, his goal created a bit of European Championship history.

The 32-year-old’s brilliant header was, rather surprisingly, the fastest goal Austria have ever scored at the EUROs, and you have to go back 70 years across any major tournament, that they have been in the lead at an earlier stage.

In fairness, this is only the country’s fourth EUROs – all of which have come since their co-hosting in 2008 – which is another slight surprise, and they have not been at a World Cup since France 1998.

Despite taking the lead inside 10 minutes, Austria have been pegged back by Krzysztof Piątek, who equalised for the Poles on the half hour mark.

9 – Gernot Trauner's goal in the 9th minute was Austria's fastest ever scored at the EUROs, and fastest at a major tournament since the 1954 World Cup, when they scored twice within the opening four minutes vs Czechoslovakia. Quick. #EURo2024 #POLAUT pic.twitter.com/O74YvOBweI — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) June 21, 2024

Having already scored in record quick time, could the Austrians make some more history in the second half, perhaps with a latest-ever winner?