How to follow Austrian Grand Prix sprint weekend on the BBC

The Austrian Grand Prix returned to the Formula 1 calendar in 2014 [Getty Images]

Round 11 of the Formula 1 season heads to the Red Bull Ring for the Austrian Grand Prix from 28-30 June.

In Barcelona, Max Verstappen secured his third consecutive Spanish Grand Prix victory as he prevailed in a tense, strategic battle with Lando Norris.

McLaren's Norris, who started on pole, finished second with Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton taking third place to claim his first podium finish since the Mexican Grand Prix last year.

Norris' runners-up spot in Spain has lifted him to second in the drivers' championship, 69 points behind leader Verstappen.

Session start times and BBC coverage

There will be live radio commentary of the Austrian Grand Prix across the BBC Sport website and app, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds, with Sunday's race available on BBC Radio 5 Live.

You can also listen and download the Chequered Flag podcast, which previews and reviews every race of the season.

Friday, 28 June (all times BST)

First practice - 11:30-12:30 (BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds)

Sprint qualifying - 15:30-16:14 (BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds)

Saturday, 29, June

Sprint race - 11:00-12:00 (BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds)

Qualifying - 15:00-16:00 (online-only via BBC Sport website)

Sunday, 30 June

Race - 14:00 (BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds)

How does the F1 sprint weekend work?

Max Verstappen fought past Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso to win the first sprint race of 2024 in China [Getty Images]

The second of six sprint weekends this season takes place in Austria, but the format is slightly different to last year's events.

Qualifying for the shorter sprint race will now be held on Friday instead of Saturday, following the only practice session of the weekend.

The 100km sprint will then take place as the first track action on Saturday, before main qualifying for the grand prix in its regular slot later in the day.

Sunday's race also remains unchanged.

What is the weather forecast for the Austrian GP?

Following a dry Spanish Grand Prix, the early forecasts for the sprint event in Spielberg appear to be a lot more unsettled.

Friday and Saturday could see thundery showers hit the Red Bull Ring, while Sunday's 71-lap race is so far looking slightly better with just some lighter showers predicted.

Light winds are forecast across all three days.