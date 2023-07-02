Verstappen domination continues as Toto Wolff raps Lewis Hamilton for venting frustration

Max Verstappen's utter domination of Formula 1 continued in Austria - AFP/Vladimir Simicek

By Luke Slater, at the Red Bull Ring

Until 2021, Dutchman Max Verstappen did not have a home race, but the Red Bull driver found Austria’s Red Bull Ring a fitting second home. Since his debut in 2016, every year tens of thousands of Verstappen’s “orange army” descend on the Styrian hills to cheer their hero.

With a crushing victory in Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix he took his tally at the Spielberg track to four race wins since 2018. It was also his seventh victory in the first nine rounds of the 2023 season and extended his championship lead over Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez to 81 points.

However, there was still uncertainty over the final classification hours after the chequered flag. The FIA were forced to review a legion of potential track limits infringements - and award subsequent penalties - after a protest lodged by Aston Martin.

Verstappen’s margin of victory over Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was just 5.1sec, the smallest of any race this season which finished under racing conditions. Unfortunately, that is a thoroughly misleading gap: Verstappen’s lead was so substantial heading into the closing laps that he had enough time to pit for fresh rubber and register the fastest lap of the race on the final lap. With it he claimed a bonus point - not that he needs it.

Verstappen topped all four competitive sessions this weekend. He took a clean sweep of the grand prix pole, sprint race pole, sprint race victory and grand prix victory. His fastest lap bonus point gives him a maximum 34 points heading into the British Grand Prix on Sunday.

There was, however, an element of farce over the result because of the numerous breaches of track limits during the race. Aston Martin lodged an appeal which meant that a potential 1,200 instances of cars leaving the track had to be looked at by the FIA at after the race.

The final result came five hours after the finish, and meant Lando Norris moved up from fifth to fourth after another excellent weekend in his McLaren.

Lando gets the move to stick on Lewis and Norris is up to 4th 🆙 pic.twitter.com/6d7PJgwkcg — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) July 2, 2023

This also affected Mercedes, who came into the weekend with both drivers “excited” for the future with their upgraded car. The team had a familiarly difficult weekend. Lewis Hamilton started fifth and finished eighth - after a 10-second penalty was applied - while George Russell made up four places from his grid spot of 11th.

Team principal Toto Wolff even came onto the team radio to Hamilton with a blunt message that needed little deciphering. “The car is bad, we know,” he said to the Briton. “Please drive it.”

Lewis Hamilton picked up a time penalty for exceeding track limits - Getty Images/Vladmir Simicek

After his win Verstappen praised an “incredible” weekend from his team, but refused to start thinking about a championship which has felt like an inevitability for some time.

“With the sprint format, it’s normally a bit more chaotic to get on top of everything,” he said.

“Out there on the track, we just had a very quick car, and I felt comfortable in the car. And we could do everything we wanted like we planned it,” he said.

“I don’t like to think about [the championship] yet. I am just enjoying the moment driving the car and working with this team.”

The only moments of jeopardy all weekend came with Leclerc’s challenge in qualifying and a near miss with Perez in the sprint race on Saturday.

There had been, before the lights went out, at least a small hope that it might not be like this. In Friday’s qualifying, the miniscule margin of just 0.048sec separated Verstappen from Leclerc. It hinted that he might find some resistance, especially with Perez starting down in 15th and the second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz lining up in third.

The clues to the harsh reality could be found in the margin of Verstappen’s sprint pole - almost half a second on a 65-second lap - and in the sprint race - a 21-second gap after just 24 laps.

Ferrari’s car has long been a better qualifier than a race car and so it proved again. It was only the smallest of mercies for non-Red Bull fans that for the first time since Miami in early May, Verstappen did not lead every lap of a race.

Leclerc’s handful of laps in the lead, though, was entirely due to Ferrari and Red Bull’s divergent strategies early on. Leclerc’s team chose to stop him under the early virtual safety car caused by Nico Hulkenberg’s retirement on lap 13; Red Bull did not do likewise with Verstappen.

Charles Leclerc (left) had a couple of chances to get past Verstappen early on in the race - Getty Images/Vladmir Simicek

Once things were on an even footing by half race distance, Verstappen gobbled up Leclerc - who offered little resistance - and never looked back. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner later joked that Verstappen even had time to “wave” to Leclerc as he overtook him for the lead.

Leclerc was never genuinely in the battle for victory here. His win here 12 months ago was the last flicker of his 2022 championship hopes, now a distant memory of better times. But this second place gives Ferrari hope that they can now overhaul Aston Martin and Mercedes to be the best team behind Red Bull. They now trail the former by 14 and the latter by 20 points in the standings.

His team-mate Carlos Sainz had an unhappy race, starting third and finishing fourth. Ferrari’s strategy calls again came under scrutiny. In the early stages the Spaniard, who was faster, wanted Leclerc to let him through to chase Verstappen but his team refused. Ferrari then double-stacked their cars when stopping under the Virtual Safety Car but a slow stop for Leclerc meant Sainz’s stop was delayed and then had a tardy stop of his own.

“It frustrated me, we lost a lot of time and then trying to recover - which I did pretty quickly with the gap and the time - because of the track limits my race was quite compromised,” Sainz said.

“I don’t really want to say that I am owed [by the team], I just want to do the best job I can,” he added.

03:40 PM BST

Updated constructor standings

Decent-ish weekend for McLaren, I guess. Alpine with just a ninth place today. A bad one for Mercedes. Not a great one for Aston Martin, either. Ferrari are back in the fight for second in the standings.

03:39 PM BST

Updated driver standings - Top 10

81 points after nine rounds...

03:38 PM BST

This is what dominance looks like

Just for context, Max would be leading the Constructors Championship by himself by 51 points 🤯 — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) July 2, 2023

03:37 PM BST

Charles Leclerc on an encouraging podium

“Yeah, I think Friday and today we have maximised what we have really. It’s good to be back on the podium, the upgrades that we brought on the car made me feel a little bit better. I tried. It wasn’t enough.”

03:37 PM BST

Max Verstappen reacts to another win

“Our stints were perfect. Great day, I enjoyed it a lot. I could see already the few laps before the VSC came out we were pulling out quite a gap. I knew I would get that back eventually. I don’t like to think about [the championship] yet. I am just enjoying the moment driving the car and working with this team. Luckily a lot of things went right for us this weekend. It’s an incredible support every time we come here. Incredible atmosphere.

03:32 PM BST

A fine, fine race from Lando Norris

The best of the rest after the Red Bulls and Ferraris. Ahead of both Mercedes and both Aston Martins, too.

A pretty poor weekend for Mercedes all round. Seventh and eighth...

03:31 PM BST

That means Verstappen extends his championship lead over Perez

It is now 81 points.

03:30 PM BST

Austrian GP classification

VER LEC PER SAI NOR ALO HAM RUS GAS STR ALB OCO SAR ZHO DEV BOT PIA TSU MAG

OUT: HUL

03:29 PM BST

Max Verstappen on the team radio

“Yeah, that was an amazing race guys. The car was on fire. Really, really good. And great pit stops too. Really good,” he says on the radio.

03:29 PM BST

MAX VERSTAPPEN WINS THE 2023 AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIX

I am not sure it was ever in doubt. His final lap time of 1:07.012 means he should get he fastest lap bonus point, too. Nobody is beating that...

03:28 PM BST

FINAL LAP

2.9s is Verstappen’s lead as he charges down the win and the fastest lap bonus point. Both are surely a formality.

03:28 PM BST

Lap 70 of 71 - Verstappen stopping ends any chance of Russell being lapped

At least we have the jeopardy of a Verstappen mistake when he’s pushing on the final lap. It’d give Leclerc the win...

03:27 PM BST

Lap 69 of 71 - Verstappen is coming into the pits...

He should be fine. It’s a quick stop and he comes out four seconds in the lead and on soft tyres. Perez gets a black and white flag for track limits. If he were to get a five-second penalty for another infringement he would fall behind Sainz and lose his podium.

03:25 PM BST

Lap 68 of 71 - Verstappen is told to cool the tyres

He says he’d prefer to box, but the team say they it’s not worth the risk. “We are 24-seconds in the lead...” he says. I think the team are right. A slow stop could cost him the win.

03:24 PM BST

Lap 67 of 71 - Magnussen with a five-second penalty for track limits

The closest fight in the top 10 is the 3.2s between Norris in fifth and Sainz in fourth. About the same between Perez in third and Sainz in fourth, but that is only going in one direction, you feel.

03:22 PM BST

Lap 66 of 71 - Verstappen leads Leclerc by 23.5s

Looks like he also might end up lapping Russell by the chequered flag...

03:21 PM BST

Lap 65 of 71 - Looks like Sargeant is getting a five-second penalty

Yep. That would drop him back to 16th as it stands.

03:20 PM BST

Lap 64 of 71 - Verstappen leads Leclerc by 22 seconds

What chance of him asking what the fastest lap is, coming in for a set of softs and trying it? Might be a bit risky if it’s a slow stop. Not a happy afternoon for Lewis Hamilton: down in seventh, four seconds behind Alonso.

03:19 PM BST

Lap 63 of 71 - Sainz says he wants his team to look at the clash with Perez

“He was intimidating me a lot,” he says again. Strange. I didn’t see anything remotely untoward.

03:18 PM BST

Lap 62 of 71 - Top 10 and gaps

VER LEC +21.5 PER +34.1 SAI +34.6 NOR +36.5 ALO +43.7 HAM +48.3 RUS +58.3 GAS +64.5 ALB +1 lap

03:17 PM BST

Lap 61 of 71 - Perez gets a good run on Sainz down to turn four

He runs a bit deep and a bit wide on the exit though and that gives Sainz a chance to come back... but he’s too far back and Perez is now in third. That has probably ended any hopes of Perez finishing second, though, as the gap to Leclerc ahead is nearly 13 seconds with only a handful of laps left.

03:16 PM BST

Lap 60 of 71 - Again Sainz and Perez go at it

Sainz takes the inside at turn three and holds/takes the position. Fairly aggy stuff. At least there’s a bit of interest in this race.

“He’s like intimidating me,” Sainz says on the radio.

03:15 PM BST

Lap 59 of 71 - A great tussle between Sainz and Perez

Switching positions throughout the first half of the lap... great defending by Sainz.

“He’s pushing me off the track, like racing,” he says.

03:14 PM BST

Lap 58 of 71 - Not impossible that this ends up a Red Bull 1-2

Perez has fresher tyres than the two Ferraris ahead of him by five or so laps.

03:13 PM BST

Lap 57 of 71 - Alonso still quietly going about his business

Stroll put in a better showing in qualifying this weekend but Alonso has come out well on top again in the race. Stroll currently 11th, chasing Albon.

03:12 PM BST

Lap 56 of 71 - Perez still not past Sainz

I doubt it’ll be much of a contest when it happens.

03:11 PM BST

Lap 55 of 71 - Verstappen will soon have enough time for another stop...

17.3s the gap to Leclerc. Norris loses fourth place to Sergio Perez at turn four, sadly...

Probably won’t be a Red Bull 1-2 but it might be a 1-3. Sainz is only 0.5s ahead of the Red Bull driver.

03:10 PM BST

Lap 54 of 71 - Not much of a race, this one

Track limits may be the most interesting thing to talk about afterwards.

03:07 PM BST

Lap 53 of 71 - Perez retakes the provisional fastest lap bonus point

With a 1:08.111. Verstappen now leads by 15.5s over Leclerc.

03:06 PM BST

Lap 52 of 71 - Verstappen sets the fastest lap of the race

I believe everyone has now served their five-second penalty.

Toto Wolff gets on the team radio to Hamilton:

“Lewis the car is bad, we know. Please drive it!”

Ooof. We’re there again, are we?

03:05 PM BST

Lap 51 of 71 - Top 10 and gaps

VER LEC +13.5 SAI +21.5 NOR +22.1 PER +26.4 ALO +32.1 HAM +34.7 RUS +44.4 STR +47.5 GAS +51.9

03:03 PM BST

Lap 50 of 71 - Verstappen stops from the lead

It’s a 2.4s stop for the Red Bull driver and he comes out about five seconds ahead of his team-mate Sergio Perez in second. The mediums for Verstappen, who will likely cruise to the end of the race on them...

03:02 PM BST

Lap 49 of 71 - Not many very close battles in the top 10 currently

Stroll is trying to close down Russell. Norris puts in the fastest lap of the race to get to within a second of Carlos Sainz, though...

03:01 PM BST

Lap 48 of 71 - Leclerc has stopped and gone onto the hard tyres

That makes it a Red Bull 1-2 with Perez 26.2s behind Verstappen and Leclerc in third 34.3s behind Verstappen.

03:00 PM BST

Lap 47 of 71 - Verstappen leads Leclerc by 13.1s

Verstappen does not need to pit again, but Leclerc does. Verstappen will likely build enough of a gap to pit again if he needs to, though. Leclerc told he needs to extend the current stint. Perez is 13s or so behind him as Sainz gets Norris for fourth.

02:59 PM BST

Lap 46 of 71 - Norris sets the fastest first sector time of anyone

Sainz pits. Norris having the race of his life here. Well, one of them.

02:57 PM BST

Lap 45 of 71 - Verstappen's lap times now pretty much a second faster than Leclerc

Sainz has slipped back a little, though is only 4.4s down the road from his team-mate. Alonso pits and comes out ahead of Hamilton.

02:56 PM BST

Lap 44 of 71 - Verstappen stretches his lead to 10 seconds

Hamilton comes out in eighth, eight seconds behind Lando Norris.

02:55 PM BST

Lap 43 of 71 - Perez gets Alonso for fifth, though...

So Hamilton will have a Red Bull in his mirrors soon. Russell stops and comes out in 10th. Not the most encouraging afternoon for him today. Mercedes struggling for pace. Hamilton doing a decent job in fourth, though he stops and serves his five-second time penalty. Where will he come out?

02:53 PM BST

Lap 42 of 71 - Top 10

VER LEC SAI NOR HAM ALO PER GAS RUS ALB

02:53 PM BST

Lap 41 of 71 - Hamilton closing in on Norris

Albeit slightly. 1.2s the gap. Hamilton has Alonso closing in on him, too. 1.1s that gap.

02:52 PM BST

Lap 40 of 71 - Verstappen now leads by 7.2s

He is pretty much 1.5s a lap faster than Leclerc here...

Sainz half a second faster than Leclerc this time round, too.

02:51 PM BST

Lap 39 of 71 - De Vries gets a five-second penalty

Not for track limits! But for forcing Magnussen off the track.

“Anyone else got a penalty yet,” Hamilton says rather despondently on the radio. “Lewis they’re all going to get... in front of you, so just keep going!” says Toto Wolff in reply.

02:50 PM BST

Lap 38 of 71 - Verstappen leads by nearly five seconds

Alonso having a fairly quiet but solid race in sixth.

02:49 PM BST

Lap 37 of 71 - Full order

VER LEC SAI NOR HAM ALO PER GFAS RUS ALB OCO SAR ZHO DEV STR TSU NOT PIA MAG

OUT: HUL

02:48 PM BST

Lap 36 of 71 - Verstappen leads Leclerc by 2.3s

Yep. He’s already well down the road.

Norris has a lap deleted for track limits. Running well in fourth, though.

02:46 PM BST

Lap 35 of 71 - Verstappen takes the lead!

He waits patiently until turn three and then sticks it up the inside to take first place again. In fairness, Leclerc did not really fight it. And he probably knows his fight is not with Verstappen today. A second place is as good as a win for him with his his season has been going.

Magnussen runs wide at turn five. Or rather, De Vries runs him wide.

02:45 PM BST

Lap 34 of 71 - Verstappen within DRS range of Leclerc now...

This is surely a formality. Leclerc will need to stop again, Verstappen will not.

02:44 PM BST

Lap 33 of 71 - Top 10 and gaps

LEC VER +1.0 SAI +7.4 NOR +14.6 HAM +15.3 ALO +19.1 GAS +27.6 PER +27.9 RUS +32.7 ALB +37.5

02:43 PM BST

Lap 32 of 71 - Leclerc is asked about a three-stop strategy...

...because the tyre degradation is worse than expected. He says no. Albon is in 10th but is about to get a five-second penalty for track limits.

02:42 PM BST

Lap 31 of 71 - Leclerc leads Verstappen by 2.5s

Will be a matter of laps before he retakes the lead. Norris gets a big warning from his team for track limits. Not that he’s been running it close, but McLaren are on for a big points haul here so will not want to jeopardise it. Especially with Sainz and Hamilton on five-second penalties.

02:39 PM BST

Lap 30 of 71 - A five-second time penalty for Sainz

Track limits...

Verstappen closes the gap to just 3.6s on Leclerc in the lead.

02:39 PM BST

Lap 29 of 71 - Norris gets Hamilton for fourth!

The McLaren is going well today. He has a podium on this track in the past.

02:37 PM BST

Lap 28 of 71 - Leclerc leads Verstappen by 5.1s

Verstappen, who has moved onto the hards and may well go to the end on those tyres, was about 0.65s faster than Leclerc the last time around.

02:36 PM BST

Lap 27 of 71 - Verstappen makes his move on Sainz at turn three

And he makes it stick. Fairly easy, you’d say. Sigh. Leclerc is now 6.4s up the road. Let’s see how their pace compares. I have a feeling I know.

02:35 PM BST

Lap 25 of 71 - Verstappen comes into the pits...

...can he make it out in the lead? No he cannot, but it is mighty close for second place between himself and Sainz! Sainz keeps the place throughout the first part of the lap but Verstappen is on his rear wing.

Ocon, in 11th, receives a five-second time penalty for track limits.

Perez comes into the pits...

02:33 PM BST

Lap 24 of 71 - Norris catching Hamilton for fifth - just 1.3s the gap now

I wonder if him being worried about track limits is holding him back. Or just that he’s chasing Perez and is losing time that way.

“This guys been off every single time! Turn 10, again!” Hamilton says about Perez.

02:32 PM BST

Lap 23 of 71 - Hamilton is still going on about Perez

Leclerc is eating into Verstappen’s lead, 13.7s the gap now with half a second taken out on the last lap.

02:31 PM BST

Lap 22 of 71 - Black and white flag for Sainz for track limits

He has been told so. Another one and it’s a five-second penalty. Hamilton is harrying Perez for fourth but cannot make a move stick at turn four on tyres that are 13 laps fresher.

02:30 PM BST

Lap 21 of 71 - Verstappen leads leclerc by 15.2s

Leclerc stopped under the VSC but Verstappen did not. It might turn it just in Ferrari’s favour more than it was before.

Hamilton is now policing Perez’s track limits as he eyes a move on the Red Bull driver.

02:28 PM BST

Lap 20 of 71 - Ocon thinks his front wing is going to fall off

He says he has damage. The pit lane incident between Sargeant and Gasly is being looked at.

02:28 PM BST

Lap 19 of 71 - Norris has dropped back behind Hamilton

Hamilton has lost fourth to Sainz, with a move up the inside of turn three. He is now chasing Perez ahead of him.

02:27 PM BST

Lap 18 of 71 - Top 10 and gaps

VER LEC +16.7 PER +20.2 HAM +21.4 SAI +22.1 NOR +24.0 ALO +29.0 GAS +32.7 TSU +34.1 RUS +35.4

02:26 PM BST

Lap 17 of 71 - Sainz the fastest man on the track on his fresh mediums

He has Hamilton ahead of him by less than a second.

A bit of a moment in the pit lane between an Alpine and a Williams. That will be looked in to.

02:25 PM BST

Lap 16 of 71 - That has compromised Sainz

He comes out in sixth behind Hamilton and Norris, two drivers he was ahead of. Leclerc maintains second, but 17.7s down on Verstappen whilst Perez is now third, but has not stopped, much like leader Verstappen.

Sainz: “Guys, come on, why did we not stay out?”

Hamilton gets a five-second time penalty for track limits.

02:23 PM BST

Lap 15 of 71 - Neither Ferrari comes in, though

Not sure if they had enough time to make the stop when the VSC was called. It would have been worth one of them trying. They are now both coming in, but it’s a slow stop for both of them... 4.4 and 4.5s. Worse for Sainz as he has to wait and takes the pain of two slow stops, not just one.

How will that shake out?

02:21 PM BST

Lap 14 of 71 - Yellow flags for Hulkenberg's stopped Haas

Sainz requests to be let clear of Leclerc and to chase Verstappen, who is a further 6.2s up the road. May as well.

Virtual Safety Car called now and a few cars take that chance to come into the pits including Hamilton, Norris and Gasly.

02:20 PM BST

Lap 13 of 71 - Black and white flag for Hamilton for track limits

“I can’t keep it on the track, the car won’t turn!” he says.

Hulkenberg loses power and pulls over to the side of the track at the top of turn three. A fair bit of smoke... and that’s a promising weekend over. At least he got three points yesterday so not a total write-off.

02:19 PM BST

Lap 12 of 71 - "This car is slow mate," Hamilton says

Another big hmmm. Indeed, the McLaren - probably not the fastest race car by any stretch - looks faster.

02:17 PM BST

Lap 11 of 71 - "Every time Hamilton goes off, please report it" Norris is told

“I think he’s going to go off every lap, everywhere. I may as well talk all the time,” he says in response.

3.5s Verstappen now leads by. Sainz is told to stick with the plan, which I assume means Ferrari will not be swapping their drivers. Sainz looked like had more pace but Verstappen is getting away from Leclerc.

02:15 PM BST

Lap 10 of 71 - Top 10

VER LEC SAI HAM NOR ALO STR HUL GAS ALB PER RUS OCO PIA SAR TSU

Perez gets Russell for for 12th with a move up the inside at turn four.

02:15 PM BST

Lap 9 of 71 - Sainz lets his team know he is the quicker Ferrari driver

Sainz has the better pace, for certain. Norris still hanging onto the back of Hamilton ahead of him.

02:13 PM BST

Lap 8 of 71 - Verstappen stretches his lead to more than two seconds

Leclerc has Sainz behind to worry about, but the two Ferraris are gapping Hamilton behind by about 2.1s.

02:12 PM BST

Lap 7 of 71 - Norris is keeping an eye on Hamilton's track limits

He’s within DRS range of the Mercedes ahead in fourth.

02:12 PM BST

Lap 6 of 71 - Verstappen leads Leclerc by 1.9s

Hmmmmm.

02:10 PM BST

Lap 5 of 71 - Verstappen stretches his lead

It’s 1.2s at the start of the lap and 1.5s at the end of the lap. Sainz is keeping up with his Ferrari team-mate. Perez up into 12th with George Russell ahead of him.

02:09 PM BST

Lap 4 of 71 - Race restarts

And it’s pretty much as you were. Not an especially long run down to turn one here. Leclerc in second is not close enough to really challenge like he did on lap one. Perez has moved up to 13th, by the way. Hamilton up to fourth ahead of Norris and Russell in 11th.

02:08 PM BST

Lap 3 of 71 - Tsunoda lost his end plate on the left of his front wing at turn one

He clipped Gasly’s rear-right. And then went straight on at turn four into the gravel. Managed to keep it going, though and he is in 19th. Anyway, Safety Car in at the end of this lap.

02:06 PM BST

Lap 2 of 71 - Top 10 under the SC

VER LEC SAI HAM NOR ALO HUL STR GAS ALB

The safety car is taking the cars through the pit lane.

02:05 PM BST

THE 2023 AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIX IS GO!

It’s a fine start for Verstappen who keeps the lead into turn one. Leclerc is keeping his powder dry for a run into turn three... and then turn four but he cannot make either move stick. He tried around the outside of four but nearly went off the track and had to back out of it...

There are yellow flags and that then turns into a safety car. Tsunoda is at the back, not sure what happened. He gets into the pit lane and should be okay to continue. It’s a new front wing and new tyres. The safety car is because of the debris at turn one.

02:00 PM BST

The formation lap is go

Everyone away cleanly.

01:59 PM BST

Starting tyre types

Everyone on the mediums bar Alonso in seventh, Bottas in 14th and Magnussen in 19th from the pit lane.

01:56 PM BST

A two-stopper or a one-stopper?

The fastest projected strategy for the #AustrianGP: two stops, in two variants 🟡⚪️



But a one-stop could be viable too 🔀 #Fit4F1 pic.twitter.com/9qTgQ8htOL — Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) July 2, 2023

01:53 PM BST

Final starting grid for the Austrian Grand Prix

1 VER 2 LEC

3 SAI 4 NOR

5 HAM 6 STR

7 ALO 9 HUL

9 GAS 10 ALB

11 RUS 12 OCO

13 PIA 14 BOT

15 PER 16 TSU

17 ZHO 18 SAR

PIT LANE: MAG, DEV

01:51 PM BST

Magnussen and De Vries will start from the pit lane

A full final grid will be posted shortly.

01:47 PM BST

A moment's silence on the grid for Dilano Van 't Hoff

The 18-year-old Dutch driver died in a crash at Spa-Francorchamps yesterday. Several drivers are wearing black armbands on the grid today and the paddock falls silent to remember the Dutchman.

01:46 PM BST

What can Hamilton do today?

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain walks in the paddock before the Formula One Austrian Grand Prix auto race, at the Red Bull Ring racetrack, in Spielberg, Austria, Sunday, July 2, 2023

He starts in fifth. A podium? It would be quite disappointing if Mercedes fell behind Ferrari at this race.

01:42 PM BST

A more detailed weather forecast

In short, do not expect any dampness.

AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIX WEATHER FORECAST



Turning partly cloudy through the afternoon with a slight risk (10–20%) of scattered showers. Afternoon highs of 21–24°C with generally light and variable winds.https://t.co/0eNsvpXRZh#F1 | #AustrianGP 🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/kCZNq79A1g — MeteoMotorsport (@MeteoMotorsport) July 2, 2023

01:42 PM BST

Jet pack man down

The Red Bull Ring likes to put on a show for their races here. We’ve had aerobatics from planes and helicopters and there were three jetpack pilots racing around the track. One of them just came down a matter of minutes ago, crashing to the track. It made a strange noise, but he then got up and limped to the side of the track, helped by marshals. I hope he is okay...

Men race in jet packs around the Red Bull Ring

01:37 PM BST

How is each driver faring in qualifying compared to his team-mate?

2023 F1 team-mate qualifying head-to-head, stats and data

A full rundown of the headline statistics here.

01:33 PM BST

Max Verstappen speaks to Sky Sports F1

“Still need to have a good start again. Still a bit unsure for everyone how the tyres are going to hold up, all the compounds. There are still things we don’t really know, but that’s quite nice in a way. “Normally we should have a quick car in the race. In the wet you start completely differently so normally you don’t really learn a lot for the dry. Turn One was not in my control so we will see.”

01:32 PM BST

How does each team fare in qualifying so far this year?

We have collated this data from the 11 qualifying sessions so far this year: nine for the grands prix and two for the sprint shootouts.

2023 F1: How fast are the teams in qualifying?

01:17 PM BST

The pit lane is open

Drivers doing their laps to the grid currently. No further rain.

01:14 PM BST

Lando Norris's Canadian Grand Prix penalty upheld

Lando Norris was given a five-second time penalty in the Canadian Grand Prix for “unsportsmanlike behaviour” and the FIA have decided that McLaren do not have a right to review that.

Here’s a statement from the team:

“We respect the FIA and Stewards’ decision to uphold Lando Norris’ 5-second time penalty at the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix. However, we believe that we provided sufficient new, significant and relevant evidence to warrant a ‘right of review’. “We accept the Stewards’ decision that this evidence did not meet their requirements. Whilst it is not the outcome we hoped for, we thank the Stewards for their time and collaboration.”

01:12 PM BST

Current constructor standings

A valuable three points for Haas after Nico Hulkenberg’s sixth place in the sprint race last evening.

01:02 PM BST

Current driver standings: Top 10

12:53 PM BST

Weather update

As predicted by the forecast, there have been some drops of rain around. It has been very light and nothing like the amount needed to start on anything but slicks. It might change the track feel, though. It appears to have stopped now, although the clouds have rolled in around the circuit and it is less sunny than it was 30 minutes ago.

12:50 PM BST

News: Austrian Grand Prix extends contract until 2030

The Red Bull Ring was welcomed back on the calendar in 2014 after a stint from 1997 to 2003 and has held both the Austrian and Styrian grands prix in that time. It’s certainly not a bad place for a race, and is probably the most picturesque track on the F1 calendar. That it is the home of Red Bull doesn’t harm, either.

Haas F1 Team's German driver Nico Hulkenberg competes ahead of Red Bull Racing's Mexican driver Sergio Perez during the sprint at the Red Bull Ring

12:40 PM BST

How they finished the sprint race yesterday, top eight

Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 30min 26.730secs - 8pts Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull +21.048 - 7pts Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari +23.088 - 6pts Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin +29.703 - 5pts Fernando Alonso (Spa) Aston Martin +30.109 - 4pts Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Haas F1 Team +31.297 - 3pts Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine +36.602 - 2pts George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP +36.611 - 1pts

12:37 PM BST

Times after Friday's qualifying

Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1min 04.391 secs Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:04.439 Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:04.581 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:04.658 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:04.819 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:04.893 Fernando Alonso (Spa) Aston Martin 1:04.911 Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Haas F1 Team 1:05.090 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Alpine 1:05.170 Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:05.823 George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:05.428 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:05.453 Oscar Piastri (Aus) McLaren 1:05.605 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:05.680 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 2:06.688 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:05.784 Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:05.818 Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams 1:05.948 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 Team 1:05.971 Nyck de Vries (Ned) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:05.974

11:46 AM BST

Good afternoon F1 fans

Welcome to Telegraph Sport’s live coverage for today’s Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring. This has been a track that has served Max Verstappen well so far in his career, having take four grands prix wins here in various guises in his time at Red Bull. Even in the days of Mercedes dominance he was pretty handy here.

And, in fairness, he has been pretty quick all weekend. On Friday he took pole position for today’s race - albeit by just 0.048sec over Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc - and yesterday he took both pole position for the sprint race and the sprint race victory. The margin for that both times was enormous on such a small track: nearly half a second in the sprint shootout and 21 seconds over team-mate Sergio Perez after just 24 sprint laps.

It is a little sad and predictable that we have come to this point, but here we are. And as I have made the point in the past: the best driver in the best car often leads to these types of season. Still, with Sergio Perez having a nightmare season (four times he has failed to make it into Q3 in a row now), it is at least a little bit interesting behind Verstappen.

We should, of course, expect Verstappen to race away into the distance. But it will be interesting to see how the upgraded cars immediately behind him do. Ferrari put in a decent performance in qualifying on Friday, taking second and third, but qualifying has always been their stronger suit in F1’s post-2021 era. Lando Norris starts a superb fourth for McLaren but might struggle to stay that high in the race. He has been absolutely on it all weekend, though.

And then Mercedes, who came into this weekend with excitement. Qualifying was mixed, with Russell failing to make Q3 but Hamilton qualifying in a half-decent fifth. A podium will probably be his target today and keeping an eye on Russell’s progress should give us some indication of how their car is going on a more traditional track.

The race begins at 2pm BST and we will be here for all the build-up, latest updates and action from the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix.

