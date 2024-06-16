Is Austria vs France on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture online tomorrow

France kick off their Euro 2024 campaign against Austria as tournament favourites in their Group D opener in Dusseldorf.

Les Bleues were stunned in the last-16 by Switzerland at Euro 2020 before going on to reach the World Cup final in Qatar to continue their impressive recent record at major tournaments under Didier Deschamps.

Kylian Mbappe will be looking to score his first goal at the Euros after shining at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups - the new Real Madrid forward missed the decisive penalty as France were knocked out three years ago.

France’s strength and depth and tournament record should see them progress from a tricky Group D, which includes the Netherlands and Poland, but Austria have been transformed under Ralf Rangnick and are ones to watch.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Group D fixture.

When is Austria vs France

The fixture will kick off at 8pm BST on Monday 17 June at the Dusseldorf Arena.

What TV channel is it on?

Austria vs France will be shown live on ITV 1 and ITV X, with coverage following the earlier game between Belgium and Slovakia. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the team news?

France head coach Didier Deschamps has an abundance of options at his disposal. The big questions surround whether he opts for Arsenal’s William Saliba or Liverpool’s Ibrahim Konate alongside Dayot Upamecano in defence, whether Adrian Rabiot is selected alongside N’Golo Kante and Antoine Griezmann in midfield, and if Marcus Thuram starts up front alongside Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele.

Austria have been hit by a couple of injury blows ahead of the Euros, with David Alaba sidelined for the tournament. The Real Madrid defender is with the squad as a travelling captain, while Xaver Schlager was ruled out as well. In midfield, Konrad Laimer and Marcel Sabitzer will run the engine room.

Predicted line-ups

Austria: Pentz; Posch, Lienhart, Trauner, Mwene; Laimer, Seiwald; Wimmer, Sabitzer, Baumgartner; Gregoritsch

France: Maignan; Koundé, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernández; Griezmann, Kanté, Rabiot; Dembélé, Thuram, Mbappé

Odds

Austria - 7/2

Draw - 11/2

France - 11/20

Prediction

France overcome a testing start against a well organised Austria side, with Kylian Mbappe getting on the scoresheet to help Les Bleues get off to a winning start in Group D. Austria 1-2 France

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.