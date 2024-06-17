Austria vs France: Preview, predictions and lineups

France have been handed a difficult start to their Euro 2024 campaign as they face in-form Austria on Monday evening.

Didier Deschamps' side head into the tournament as one of the overwhelming favourites to be crowned champions, with Kylian Mbappe leading an all-star cast in Germany. Having won or reached the final at three of the last four major international tournaments, it's hardly surprising Les Bleus are rated so highly.

However, their last 16 exit at the hands of Switzerland at Euro 2020 highlights that nothing can be taken for granted, especially given the calibre of their group stage opponents. While it's extremely unlikely that France won't make it to the knockout stages, Poland, Austria and the Netherlands will prove formidable foes.

Austria could well provide the sternest challenge to the 2018 world champions as they head into the tournament having lost just one of their last 16 matches. Victories against Italy and Germany show that Austria, now led by former Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick, are not at Euro 2024 to simply make up the numbers.

Here is 90min's guide to an exciting Group D clash.

Austria vs France H2H Record (Last Five Games)

Last meeting: France 2-0 Austria (22 September 2022) - UEFA Nations League

Current form (all competitions)

How to watch Austria vs France on TV and live stream

Austria team news

Austria's recent performances are a testament to Rangnick's coaching, with no major stars within their ranks. In fact, their best player will miss Euro 2024, with Real Madrid's David Alaba still unavailable due to an ACL tear.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Marcel Sabitzer will captain Austria and there are some other familiar faces across the squad. Marko Arnautovic and Andreas Weimann are still knocking about, while Bayern Munich's Konrad Laimer is one of 12 players in the squad that were playing in the German Bundesliga last season.

Austria predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Pentz; Mwene, Danso, Wober, Posch; Seiwald, Laimer; Baumgartner, Sabitzer, Schmid; Gregoritsch.

France team news vs Austria

France's squad depth heading into the tournament is truly sensational, even without the injured Lucas Hernandez and Wesley Fofana. Lucas' brother Theo Hernandez is also an injury doubt for the opener with Austria after coming off at half-time against Canada in the most recent friendly, while Aurelien Tchouameni may not recover in time for Monday's game.

Premier League fans may be surprised by the fact that William Saliba will take residence on the bench against Austria, with Ibrahima Konate and Dayot Upamecano the preferred partnership at centre-back. Antoine Griezmann should thrive in his midfield role and N'Golo Kante is back in the squad despite now playing in Saudi Arabia.

France also boast a devastating attack, with Kylian Mbappe - now a Real Madrid player - the main star. Marcus Thuram and Bradley Barcola enter the tournament in excellent form, both winning their respective league titles with Inter and Paris Saint-Germain.

France predicted lineup (4-3-3): Maignan; Kounde, Konate, Upamecano, Mendy; Griezmann, Camavinga, Rabiot; Dembele, Thuram, Mbappe.

There is no doubt that France will be the favourites for all three of their group stage fixtures but Austria could catch them off guard. Les Bleus put in a tepid performance in a goalless draw with Canada in their final pre-tournament friendly, with such sloppiness likely to be punished by Rangnick's side.

However, you simply can't bet against this France team. They are stacked with superstars in every area of the pitch, with no obvious weakness in any specific position. They should kick their tournament off with victory.