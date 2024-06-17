Austria vs France – confirmed line-ups and live updates

Five Serie A players will be involved from the off during Austria vs France at EURO 2024 on Monday evening, including Serie A winner Marcus Thuram and Milan duo Mike Maignan and Theo Hernandez.

Kick-off is set for 20.00 BST.

It will be the second game in Group A following the Netherlands’ 2-1 victory over Poland on Sunday.

France have four Serie A stars in their starting XI, including the aforementioned Thuram, Maignan and Hernandez, as well as Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Benjamin Pavard and Olivier Giroud of Inter and Milan respectively are also in Didier Deschamps’ 26-man squad.

Austria, meanwhile, have just the one Serie A representative in the starting line-up, namely Bologna full-back Stefan Posch, although Inter’s Marko Arnautovic is also among the substitutes.

Austria (4-2-3-1): Pentz; Posch, Danso, Wöber, Mwene; Seiwald, Grillitsch; Laimer, Sabitzer, Baumgartner; Gregoritsch.

France (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Kante, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezman, Thuram; Mbappe.