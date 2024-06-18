Austria’s Ralf Rangnick: ‘France were tested until the last second.’

Austria, despite going toe-to-toe with France, lost their opening match of Euro 2024. In a post-match press conference, attended by Get French Football News, Ralf Rangnick reacted to the defeat.

What is your immediate reaction to tonight’s result?

Obviously we are disappointed. In 100 minutes, we didn’t concede one goal from France. It was just the one unfortunate own goal but I won’t reproach Max (Wöber) for that. We were strong in midfield – there was no big danger from France. We had two great chances, one two minutes before the own goal, which was the biggest chance. Normally we’d score in such a situation and then (Konrad) Laimer, later in the match, when the ball was deflected. France also had their chances. (Patrick) Pentz did a great job in goal. I think that Didier (Deschamps) was very happy at full-time and I think it shows the great performance of my team. They left everything on the pitch. We didn’t always make the right decision but lets not forget the opponent.

Was it a case of just being unlucky?

I think we shouldn’t talk about luck. We lost. France had more chances. They deserve the win but until full-time, we were in it with two or three good chances. We left everything on the pitch. They were tested until the last second. I spoke to (Dayot) Upamecano at full-time and he said he was happy it was over. It shows our performance. Now, it’s about looking to the future and beating Poland on Friday.

Do you feel as though you could have nicked a goal?

We didn’t always play the right passes, weren’t courageous enough. France had an extraordinary (N’Golo) Kanté but there were spaces behind him. Lets not forget the pressure in these kinds of matches and players aren’t always making the right decisions. We won’t reproach them for this but if we had been more courageous, made the right pass, we may have scored.

Are there positives to take and how do you view your next match, against Poland?

Today, the game plan worked for long moments, but we were against one of best opponents on the planet; we showed a good performance. The match against Poland will be decisive. We all knew it would be difficult and that the second match would be decisive. Of course, for both teams, it is a decisive match, the one that loses won’t have a good chance of going through the group. This match is like a final and this is how we approach it.

David Alaba isn’t on the pitch, but what influence is he having?

David is here to be part of the team – a link between the staff and the team if necessary. He is also here to continue his rehabilitation. We speak every day. He is there when there are subs, and he is talking with the players. He is a very important factor. He has a great spirit, as a captain, you couldn’t ask for better.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle