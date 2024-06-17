Austria predicted XI v France: Kevin Danso and Marcel Sabitzer to start

Ralf Rangnick doesn’t have any injury concerns as Austria head into their Euro 2024 opener against France, in Düsseldorf on Monday.

Whilst former Manchester United manager Rangnick doesn’t have any injury concerns, he does have choices to make. Rangnick has tried out different centre-back partnerships in recent times, however, it is Kevin Danso and Max Wöber who are expected to get the nod. The former, who plays for RC Lens, is very much a known quantity to Les Bleus’ Ligue 1 contingent.

It is no surprise that the two big names in the squad, Marcel Sabitzer and Konrad Laimer will start in the midfield. Up front, Michael Gregoritsch gets the nod. Marko Arnautovic will have to settle for a place on the bench.

Austria likely lineup v France

Patrick Pentz; Phillipp Mwene, Max Wöber, Kevin Danso, Stefan Posch; Marcel Sabitzer, Nicolas Seiwald; Patrick Wimmer, Christoph Baumgartner, Konrad Laimer; Micheal Gregoritsch. (L’Éq)

GFFN | Luke Entwistle