Austria’s Kevin Danso apologises for involvement in Kylian Mbappé nose break incident

Austria and RC Lens centre-back Kevin Danso (25) was largely an innocent bystander in the incident that saw Kylian Mbappé (25) break his nose, however, he has apologised for his involvement in the impact.

Attacking a corner, Mbappé headed the shoulder of Danso. There was immediate concern. With the France captain on the ground, Austria goalkeeper Patrick Pentz quickly signalled for the medical staff. With blood streaming from his nose, Mbappé was substituted and went off to hospital for scans.

Whilst the medical tests did confirm a fracture, the worst had been avoided and Mbappé does not require surgery. However, there is a fear that he may nonetheless be absent until the quarter-final stage of Euro 2024, as revealed by RTL France. Such an absence would come as a big blow to Les Bleus.

After France’s 1-0 victory, Danso took to X (formerly Twitter) to apologise for his role in the incident. “To the French supporters: I am very sorry that Kylian Mbappé injured himself in our duel. I hope that he recovers well and I hope that he can quickly re-take his place on the pitch,” said the Lens centre-back.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle