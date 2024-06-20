Austria expect a fit Lewandowski in 'knock-out match' against Poland

Poland's Robert Lewandowski is pictured ahead of the UEFA EURO 2024 Group D soccer match between Poland and Netherlands at Volksparkstadion Hamburg. Sina Schuldt/dpa

Austria coach Ralf Rangnick is expecting Poland star striker Robert Lewandowski to be fit to play their Euro 2024 clash on Friday in Berlin.

Injured Lewandowski missed the group stage opener against the Netherlands, but the Polish side has been confident he will be available for the second match.

"We're expecting him to start. He's dangerous in the box and our aim is to prevent as many balls as possible getting to him and to control the game with our own performance. Hopefully that means he won't reach the peak of his powers," Rangnick told a news conference on Thursday.

Both teams started the Euro 2024 with defeat - Poland went down 2-1 against the Netherlands, while Austria were defeated 1-0 by France - and Rangnick knows a draw is not interesting for either side.

"The essence of the game is clear. It has the character of a knock-out match. Both teams have a good chance to go through with a win, a draw doesn't really help either of us. How it will ultimately play out is up to how we perform, and that's what we're focused on," he said.

Midfielder Marcel Sabitzer also stressed that "it's an all-or-nothing game.

"We have to win to stand a chance of going through so it's a massive game for us. We've analysed their game and seen their weaknesses; our strengths match up well. If we have the right levels of confidence and calmness then we'll have a good chance to win."

France face the Netherlands in the other Group D game on Friday.