Austria EURO 2024 Star Declares: ‘I Still Have A Lot Left To Do At Inter Milan’

Striker Marko Arnautovic feels that he still has “a lot left to do” at Inter Milan after the end of his first season back at the club.

The 35-year-old spoke to Austrian outlet Heute, via FCInterNews. He also defended himself from the charge of being injury-prone.

Arnautovic joined Inter last summer.

This was not the first time that the veteran Austrian international had been a Nerazzurri player. He had also spent the 2009-10 season on loan with the club.

However, Arnautovic was nothing more than a bit part player that campaign, in which Inter won the European Treble.

Whilst Arnautovic was not exactly a regular starter during the season just gone, he did play a much more significant role than he had in his first season at the club more than a decade prior.

Arnautovic scored a total of seven goals in 34 appearances for Inter.

Marko Arnautovic: “Still A Lot Left To Do” At Inter Milan

There have been one or two rumours about Arnautovic’s future in recent weeks.

However, as far as the former Bologna and West Ham United striker is concerned, he does not want to leave.

Arnautovic said that “Football is a matter of talent. And also of the body.”

“But the most important aspect is mentality,” he continued.

The Inter striker admitted that “Last season was very challenging for me mentally.”

“Italians said, why sign Arnautovic? Isn’t he always injured?”

“But I hadn’t gotten injured that often,” the 35-year-old said. “I’d had a bone edema.”

Arnautovic further said that “The muscle injury that I had this season was a bitter one.”

“I was used to playing from the start, and playing in all the matches,” he admitted.

“Then I had a different job – I was playing fifteen, twenty, thirty minutes.”

“I had to find a way,” Arnautovic continued. “My body adapted.

“I have another season there,” the Austrian said of Inter. “And there’s still a lot left to do.”