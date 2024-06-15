Austria Euro 2024 squad guide: Fixtures, predictions and best players

Ralf Rangnick has reinvigorated the Austrian national team and optimism is rife for the Central Europeans heading into Euro 2024.

Austria and their coffee houses played an unsung role in the sport's evolution across the continent, with the country struggling to emerge for decades following the 'Wunderteam' era of the 1930s.

Their latest generation is regarded as their most talented in living memory but the insipid ideals of Franco Foda meant success on the big international stage wasn't forthcoming. Supporters back home had lost interest.

Rangnick, however, has overseen a drastic turnaround and the 'dark horse' tag has been thrust onto this Austria team for the upcoming tournament.

Here's 90min's guide to Rangnick's Austria at Euro 2024.

Austria Euro 2024 squad selection

Rangnick hasn't been able to call upon a couple of key players to his squad due to injuries.

David Alaba suffered an anterior cruciate ligament tear midway through the 2023/24 campaign and isn't fit for the tournament, while the energetic Xaver Schlager also misses out. Austria do have multiple midfielders boasting Schlager's profile in Rangnick's squad, however.

Veteran forward Marko Arnautovic has proven to be a handy squad player for Serie A champions Inter and has been included in the final 26-man squad for the tournament. However, Freiburg's Michael Gregoritsch is more likely to earn the starting berth up top.

Tactics

Rangnick has utterly transformed Austria, with Foda's cautious and reactive principles now a distant memory.

This Austria team is full of beans, with Rangnick adopting the default Red Bull 4-2-2-2. Austria operate with dual number 10s with width supplied from their full-backs. The pivot midfielders have a lot of work to get through in providing cover, but Rangnick is blessed with a litany of Duracell bunnies capable of fulfilling his demands with and without the ball.

Austria can press teams into submission, as was the case in their 6-1 demolition of Turkey earlier this year.

Rangnick has been able to impose the ideals which made his Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig teams so tough to play against. Austria can mix things up with the ball but will remain dedicated to dispossessing teams high up the pitch out of possession. How they fare against France and the Netherlands in the group stage will be fascinating.

Fixtures

There are two 'group of death' contenders at Euro 2024 and Austria have been drawn into one of them. Rangnick's men will take on France and Netherlands in Group D, as well as Robert Lewandowski's Poland.

Their tournament kicks off against one of the pre-tournament favourites in Dusseldorf, with Austria aiming for just their second victory over France since 1970.

They also haven't beaten the Dutch since 1990, while Poland have won over half of their nine head-to-head duels. Austria's last win over Poland arrived in 1994.

Despite their historically poor records, Austria are still poised to make a splash in Group D, with Poland not expected to trouble the other three in the group.

Austria's record vs Euro 2024 group stage opponents

Austria's potential knockout opponents

They may be dark horses, but seeing Austria top Group D over France would be a major surprise. Should they upset the odds and win the group, Austria would face the runners-up of Group F in the last 16.

Turkey or Czechia would be the most likely opponents in this scenario, with Portugal and Georgia also in the group.

A second-place finish in Group D would pair them up against second place from Group E in the first knockout round. Ukraine would be the strongest possibility, although they've got the capacity to pip Belgium to top spot.

If Austria finish as one of the four best third placers, they'll take on one of three potential group winners. England and Spain would be likely options should they go down this route.

Key players to watch

Only Toni Polster (46) has scored more goals for Austria than Arnautovic (36), but the Inter striker isn't expected to play a major role for his country this summer.

The goalscoring burden is expected to instead fall on Michael Gregoritsch, who has 15 goals in 55 caps, after he came into his own during qualifying. The Freiburg star has eight strikes in his previous 12 games for Austria, netting a hat-trick against Turkey in March.

Gregoritsch will lead Austria's press from the front and work tirelessly in all phases. He can hold the ball up and run the channels, functioning as a key outlet in transitions.

Xaver Schlager's absence means Konrad Laimer has an even greater role to play in midfield. Laimer has long been venerated for his energy and the Bayern Munich midfielder enjoyed a superb end to the season, particularly impressing during the latter stages of the Champions League.

Emerging talents

The absence of captain Alaba should allow Lens' Kevin Danso to fill the void. Danso, who has 20 caps for his country, is well suited to Rangnick's high-octane and aggressive system without the ball given his athleticism and capacity to defend as part of a high line.

Tricky Wolfsburg winger Patrick Wimmer is one of several Bundesliga stars in this Austria squad, although the 23-year-old is perhaps the least well known. That isn't to say Wimmer isn't distinctive. His aesthetic will certainly catch the eye in Germany this summer, with the free-spirited wide man expected to dazzle for Rangnick's side.

Nicolas Seiwald is yet to establish himself at RB Leipzig having joined from FC Salzburg last summer, but he could have a big role to play in the middle of the park should Rangnick opt to use the 23-year-old in Schlager's absence.

The classy Christoph Baumgartner is another name to keep an eye on.

So-called 'dark horses' have failed to live up to expectations before, including Turkey at Euro 2020, and there's a chance Rangnick's Austria fall flat on their faces in Germany this summer.

The quality of their group stage opponents will concern some, with France and the Netherlands both boasting the talent in possession to scythe through Austria's press. Rangnick's side have been able to dominate teams without the ball throughout his tenure so far, so how they react to teams having success in the build-up will be key to their chances this summer. The manager has to offer some pragmatism.

Nevertheless, Austria head into the tournament tremendously confident and are certainly a team that should excite. They'll give the superior side in their group a run for their money, perhaps pipping the Dutch to second spot. The quarter-finals is their ceiling, though.