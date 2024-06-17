Austria Euro 2024 Fixtures: Dates, Venues and Game Analysis

Austria will be looking to advance from a tough looking Group D this summer but they have a job on their hands after losing to France in their opening match. What are their fixtures and potential route to the Euro 2024 final?

Group D looks to be one of the toughest groups at the 2024 European Championships, with France and Netherlands both looking to make their mark on the tournament. Austria will be hoping to impress and, with the best positioned third placed teams also advancing, will look to battle it out with Poland to advance to the knockout stages.

The Netherlands had a mixed start against Poland, but got the win so it makes Austria’s task a little bit tougher to qualify, especially after their defeat to les Bleus even if that was an expected result in Düsseldorf.

Group D – Matchweek One

France were able to grind out the win over Austria on Matchweek One, as Max Wober inadvertently turned Kylian Mbappe’s cross into his own goal. Burschen certainly caused one of the favourites for the tournament some problems though which will give them some hope heading into their next match.

Group D – Matchweek Two

Group D Date Fixture Ground 21/06 Poland vs Austria (5pm) Olympiastadion, Berlin *All times BST

Another fixture that hasn’t fallen in Austria’s favour many times over the years. Poland have won three of the last five meetings, with Austria winning just two of the eight meetings between these two sides since their first match in 1935. They’ll need to reverse that trend if they hope to make it out of Group D as it loos to be a must-win match for both sides.

Group D – Matchweek Three

Group D Date Fixture Ground 25/06 Netherlands vs Austria (5pm) Olympiastadion, Berlin *All times BST

A third fixture for Austria that doesn’t, on paper at least, look to be appealing. The last six meetings between Austria and Netherlands have all ended with the Austrian side on the losing end. Austria have failed to score in three of those matches and, by historic trends at least, it doesn’t look promising for Ralf Rangnick’s side.