Austria coach Rangnick trusted his 'gut' to reject Bayern job

Austria manager Ralf Rangnick announces the Austrian team squad for the test matches against Serbia and Switzerland and the European Championship at a press conference. Georg Hochmuth/APA/dpa

Austria national team coach Ralf Rangnick said he listened to his heart and gut when he turned down the offer to become Bayern Munich's new coach after the Euro 2024 in Germany.

He stressed he has put a lot of time and energy into the Austria team for two years and worked hard for his position. "I didn't want to jeopardize it under any circumstances," he said on Tuesday when announcing his Euro 2024 squad.

Rangnick was an option for Bayern to replace departing coach Thomas Tuchel, but the former RB Leipzig coach decided to stay at Austria, where he has a contract until 2025. Bayern are still looking for a new boss.

The decision, however, was not an easy one to make, Rangnick said.

"If I had actually wanted to do it, I would have become Bayern Munich coach," he said. "That's why I trusted my gut, listened to my heart and decided to carry on and stay here. From my point of view, that was the right decision."

Rangnick named 29 players to his squad, which will be reduced to the maximum allowed 26 men for the Euros. They will prepare for the competition with friendly games against Serbia on June 4 and Switzerland four days later.

The big absence will be veteran David Alaba. The defender is currently injured and won't recover in time for the June 14-July 14 tournament.

Rangnick said, however, that Alaba will joing the team in Germany as a "non-playing captain" to provide support off the pitch.

"I've been in intensive dialogue with David over the last few weeks. He has emphasized that it is his great wish to still be involved. That's why I'm very happy that it will be possible after good discussions with his club Real Madrid," said Rangnick.

Austria start the Euro 2024 against France on June 17 before also facing Poland and Netherlands in Group D.