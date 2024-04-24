Austria coach Rangnick confirms contact with Bayern Munich

Austria coach Ralf Rangnick gives instructions during the International soccer match between Austria and Germany at Ernst Happel Stadium. Christian Charisius/dpa

Ralf Rangnick has confirmed an approach by Bayern Munich but said he was focussing on his job as Austrian national team coach in the run-up to this summer's European Championships.

Former Schalke and RB Leipzig coach Rangnick has emerged as a top candidate for the record Bundesliga champions Munich to succeed coach Thomas Tuchel, who is leaving after the season.

"Bayern Munich contacted me and I also informed the [Austrian federation] ÖFB about it. We have a very trusting relationship," Rangnick said in an interview with Austrian portal 90minuten.at on Wednesday.

"We are fully focussed on the European Championship. I feel very comfortable here. At the moment, there's no reason for me to deal with it intensively and specifically."

Asked when he would really have to deal with the issue, Rangnick said: "Once Bayern would say: We want you. Then I have to ask myself: Do I really want that?"

Rangnick has been Austria coach since 2022 and has led them to this summer's Euros in Germany where they face France, the Netherlands and Poland in the group stage.

His contract with the ÖFB runs until 2026, and Rangnick pledged to discuss with the ÖFB first should he not want to fulfil it.

Rangnick added that money plays no role in his decision-making but rather sporting issues.

"Can I make a difference? Is there a chance to develop a team and be successful? That's what drives me," he said. "Once that no longer drives me, it's time to retire."

Other top candidates Xabi Alonso of Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen and German national team coach Julian Nagelsmann made themselves unavailable to saying they would continue in their positions, and so did Aston Villa's Unai Emery.

Bayern board member for sport Max Eberl said last week that a decision was nearing and that they were aiming to have an agreement with a new coach as soon as possible.