Austria beat Netherlands in five-goal Euro 2024 thriller to top Group D

Marcel Sabitzer scored late for Austria to advance to the knockout stage of the European Championship as group winners with a 3-2 win over the Netherlands on Tuesday.

Austria topped Group D thanks to France drawing with Poland 1-1 in the other game. Both France and the Netherlands were already assured of progress.

The Austrians had needed a point to be sure of progress and got off to a great start with Dutch forward Donyell Malen scoring an own goal in the sixth minute.

First-half substitute Xavi Simons set up Cody Gapko to equalise two minutes after the break, but Romano Schmid headed Austria back in front in the 59th minute.

Memphis Depay equalised with a brilliant finish in the 75th minute, though he had to endure a VAR check as referee Ivan Kruzliak felt he handled the ball. The check found Depay had not.

But Sabitzer restored Austria’s lead two minutes later with a fierce strike from a difficult angle.

It proved to be the winner despite a frenetic finale with chances at both ends.

Austria stun the Netherlands: As it happened...

07:12 PM BST

Thomas Hitzlsperger speaking on BBC

There is a great bond between the Austrian team and the manager. Ralf Ragnick was offered the Bayern Munich job and he turned it down.

07:10 PM BST

Austria’s players celebrate with their fans

Austria's Marko Arnautovic, Michael Gregoritsch, Christoph Baumgartner and Maximilian Wober

07:04 PM BST

Reputation restored...

Austria coach Ralf Rangnick celebrates after the match

06:56 PM BST

Full time! Netherlands 2 Austria 3

There was still time for one last Netherlands attack, but the white shirts managed to hold up Gakpo.

And the whistle has just blown in the other game: France have drawn with Poland.

Austria top the group ahead of France and Netherlands! England might just be watching with interest....

Austria fans celebrate after Austria's Marcel Sabitzer scores their third goal

06:55 PM BST

96 minutes: Netherlands 2 Austria 3

That is surely the last attack. Van Dijk with the right idea with a raking diagonal but Weghorst simply did not have the agility or pace to reach it.

06:53 PM BST

95 minutes: Netherlands 2 Austria 3

Netherlands piling the pressure on but Posch makes a crucial block after a Depay volley. The Austria defender also did well to keep his arms by his side. Geertruida then concedes a foul in midfield. Austria can see the finish line now, 60 seconds remaining.

06:51 PM BST

93 minutes: Netherlands 2 Austria 3

Wiemann, formerly of Aston Villa and Bristol City, is on as Austria’s final change. Simons’ cross from the right is blocked by Prass. Pentz did well to palm a cross away, before the goalkeeper positions himself in the right black to block Van de Ven’s driven cross from a tight angle. Dutch corner.

Querfeld looks to be injured.

06:48 PM BST

90 minutes: Netherlands 2 Austria 3

If the scores in this group remain the same (France 1 Poland 1 in the other game) Austria will be progressing as group winners. What an achievement that would be in a strong group.

There will be SIX minutes of added time.

Austria's midfielder #09 Marcel Sabitzer celebrates scoring his team's third goal with his teammates

06:47 PM BST

88 minutes: Netherlands 2 Austria 3

Netherlands enjoying possession in the Austria half, but Rangnick’s team are solid in their shape. If anyone is going to create something, it will be Depay, but Baumgartner keeps his cool to head a cross back to the goalkeeper.

06:44 PM BST

85 minutes: Netherlands 2 Austria 3

Weghorst heads over on the stretch when unmarked in the penalty area! Netherlands are still pushing numbers forward but look increasingly threadbare at the back.

06:41 PM BST

82 minutes: Netherlands 2 Austria 3

Austria thought they had scored a fourth goal but the flag was up for offside. Once again, the Dutch defence was cut to pieces. Some dark horses have underwhelmed at past tournaments, but Austria are full value.

06:40 PM BST

GOOOOAAALLL! Sabitzer smashes Austria back into the lead

It is all happening in this match, Austria are back in front! It is more crafty passing football around the box, with Sabitzer running off the back of Schouten before firing over Verbruggen into the roof of the net.

As it stands, Austria are winning the group. In the other game, Lewandowski has levelled after scoring a retaken penalty. What drama.

Marcel Sabitzer of Austria scores his team's third goal whilst under pressure from Micky van de Ven

06:37 PM BST

GOAL STANDS: Netherlands level through Depay

The referee had no choice there, the ball simply did not hit Depay’s hand, deliberately or otherwise.

06:36 PM BST

GOOOAALL! Depay has scored - or has he?

Well improvised finish from Depay after a Weghorst knockdown, on the volley after he controlled it off his stomach.

The referee initially ruled the goal out for a handball by Depay, but replays show the ball was nowhere near his hand.

The referee is going to the monitor and will surely reverse his decision...

Memphis Depay of the Netherlands (10) scores a goal against Austria during a Group D match

06:33 PM BST

74 minutes: Netherlands 1 Austria 2

Austria hounding the Dutch in midfield from Siewald, not letting away from the touchline. Spain have been the outstanding team so far, but pound-for-pound Austria have a strong shout for the mantle. Netherlands looking a little short of ideas but they have lots of attacking talent on the pitch.

06:30 PM BST

72 minutes: Netherlands 1 Austria 2

Depay had the chance to deliver a free-kick from a wide left crossing position but his delivery was poor. Then he concedes a free-kick for barging into the back of Schmid. It is actually Simons who has moved into Malen’s berth on the right.

06:28 PM BST

69 minutes: Netherlands 1 Austria 2

Those substitutions have disrupted the flow of the game, which will suit Austria just fine. Rangnick is not afraid to use his squad, probably because there is such an emphasis on physical output and running.

Netherlands have a problem here, because Malen is down and has signaled to the bench that he needs to come on. A rotten afternoon for him after his own goal.

Weghorst is ready to replace him, which will surely mean one of Gakpo or Depay wide right.

06:25 PM BST

65 minutes: Netherlands 1 Austria 2

Koeman’s turn to make changes: Wijnaldum and Van de Ven on for Reijnders and Ake. Is that Van de Ven at left-back or a switch to a back three with true wingers as ‘wing-backs’? It looks like a 3-4-3 with a diamond in the middle, which is the system in which Koeman played at Barcelona.

06:21 PM BST

62 minutes: Netherlands 1 Austria 2

Netherlands need to recover again, and Depay is trying his best. Some of his combination play has been exquisite. Malen then takes too long to deliver a cross on the right.

Rangnick is gambling on fresh legs with a triple sub: Baumgartner, Laimer and Querfeld are the players coming on. Wimmer one of the players off, understandable on a booking. Grillitsch also off after a commanding midfield performance.

06:18 PM BST

GOOOAAALL! Austria back in front through Schmid

And just like that, the picture in the group changes again. It is another neat Austria move, with Grillitsch making an underlapping run behind the Dutch defence and standing up a cross from Schmid to attach. His header was on target but deflected off De Vrij and beyond Verbruggen.

Romano Schmid of Austria scores his team's second goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Netherlands and Austria

06:16 PM BST

57 minutes: Netherlands 1 Austria 1

In the other match in this group, Kylian Mbappe has just scored a penalty to give France the lead against Austria. You can follow the latest from that match here. That goal means that, as things stand, France would top the group with Netherlands second and Austria third on four points, which would also be enough to see them through.

06:12 PM BST

53 minutes: Netherlands 1 Austria 1

Much better from the Netherlands. Simons has lifted their game, and Malen has bucked his ideas up. They have a corner after the referee initially pointed for a goal kick. Van Dijk looked to have got there first but his header was deflected behind. From the second corner, a foul is given on the Austrian goalkeeper Pentz.

06:08 PM BST

50 minutes: Netherlands 1 Austria 1

Netherlands have their dander up now, flowing forward again through Malen but his attempted pass to Depay is intercepted. Austria could be in for a long half.

06:06 PM BST

GOOOOAALL! Gakpo equalises 75 seconds into the half

It was a clean tackle from Geertruida in midfield, and Austria found themselves ambushed four against three. The type of counter they love to spring themselves. Simons held on to the ball until the moment was right to feed Gakpo, who chopped inside and whipped an unsavebale shot with his right foot into the far corner.

Netherlands' Cody Gakpo scores their first goal

06:04 PM BST

We’re back under way!

Netherlands get us started. It looks like the right-back Geertruida has been asked to move into midfield when Holland have the ball.

06:03 PM BST

The players are back out for the second half

No further changes from Koeman, but there would surely have been strong words in the Dutch dressing room.

06:01 PM BST

05:58 PM BST

05:49 PM BST

HT: Netherlands 0 Austria 1

Yet another impressive display from Austria, who have been the better side both with and against the ball. The only fear is that they fail to add the second goal, and Netherlands produce a moment of magic. That is likely to come from Depay, who has been at the heart of their best, though sporadic, attacks. Koeman hooking Veerman on 35 minutes spoke volumes.

Head coach Ronald Koeman of the Netherlands talks to his players

05:47 PM BST

45 minutes+2: Netherlands 0 Austria 1

Austria have a corner on the stroke of half-time after a telling touch from Ake to prevent a more dangerous opportunity. A header loops over the bar, and that will be that for the first half.

05:46 PM BST

44 minutes: Netherlands 0 Austria 1

Austria retaining the ball well again as half time approaches. Grillitsch conducting play from the middle of the pitch. Netherlands are struggling to put pressure on the ball, Van Dijk growing frustrated with his team-mates.

05:42 PM BST

41 minutes: Netherlands 0 Austria 1

That attacking change by Koeman could make the game even more open. Wimmer won the ball in midfield and sprinted forward, but his speculative shot was blocked by Van Dijk.

At the other end, Posch produces an even better defensive block to deny Schouten after Malen’s pull-back.

Then Depay looked to have hit the post with a header, but the flag was up for offside so it was academic. Cracking game.

05:39 PM BST

39 minutes: Netherlands 0 Austria 1

Arnautovic misses a golden chance to double Austria’s lead! Was free in the area, edge of the six-yard box, but he whiffed at the volley and Verbruggen managed to claw the ball away. Shortly before that, the Dutch goalkeeper was down sharply to push away a shot from the edge of the box.

Netherlands' Nathan Ake and Bart Verbruggen in action with Austria's Marko Arnautovic

05:38 PM BST

37 minutes: Netherlands 0 Austria 1

A horrible moment for poor Joey Veerman there, hooked 10 minutes before half-time in a major tournament. He’s not a young player at 25, but has not played outside of the Eredivisie and has just 10 caps.

05:35 PM BST

35 minutes: Netherlands 0 Austria 1

Ronald Koeman has seen enough: the lesser spotted change before half time. Veerman has given the ball away a few times in midfield, and has been replaced by Xavi Simons. So more of a 4-2-3-1 for the Dutch now. Play has stopped for a short drinks break.

05:34 PM BST

33 minutes: Netherlands 0 Austria 1

Austria do collect yellow cards, and Posch has just picked up another for catching Depay late with a high foot. Then Wimmer is shown a yellow card for leaving a foot in on Geertruida. He will miss Austria’s next game.

Referee Ivan Kruzliak shows a yellow card to Austria's defender #23 Patrick Wimmer

05:31 PM BST

30 minutes: Netherlands 0 Austria 1

More excellent football from Austria, with a driven pass from the goalkeeper Pentz cutting through the Dutch forwards and finding Sabitzer in midfield with space to turn. Dismantled the Dutch press in one pass.

Sabitzer and Grillitsch have a couple of snap shots. The first was blocked and the second saved by Verbruggen.

05:28 PM BST

28 minutes: Netherlands 0 Austria 1

Geertruida came in for Dumfries as Netherlands’ right-back today, but has just sent a pass out of play and Austria have looked dangerous down his flank. Austria enjoying their best spell of possession for around 10 minutes now. Showing there is more to their game than pressing.

05:26 PM BST

26 minutes: Netherlands 0 Austria 1

Netherlands looking more encouraged than discouraged by that missed chance. Austria having to do more defending in the Berlin heat as Malen wins a corner. The delivery was poor and Posch headed away at the near post.

05:24 PM BST

24 minutes: Netherlands 0 Austria 1

Malen is fortunate to win a free-kick in midfield, it just looked like he lost his picture and ran into the Austrian trap.

Then Malen misses an incredibly good chance to equalise! Depay with a deft lay-off, Reijnders with a well-weighted through ball but Malen dragged his shot wide with only the goalkeeper Pentz to beat.

Donyell Malen (3-L) of the Netherlands takes a shot on goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 group D match

05:22 PM BST

20 minutes: Netherlands 0 Austria 1

Arnautovic has been written off as the Lidl own-brand Ibrahimovic, and he is not the most sympathetic of characters, but he is a very useful forward when at it. Strong and technically gifted. There were olés from the Austrian fans as they passed the ball. Or whatever the German for olé is.

05:18 PM BST

17 minutes: Netherlands 0 Austria 1

Wober trying to get physical with Depay but he is penalised for climbing over the Dutch forward. Netherlands struggling to sustain pressure for any length of time at the moment, but Depay is showing some nice flourishes when he drops into midfield.

05:15 PM BST

14 minutes: Netherlands 0 Austria 1

Netherlands’ best move of the game after wonderful link play in the middle of the park by Depay. Gakpo was released down the left and picked out Reijnders with the pull-back but he skewed his effort wide. A tricky one as he tried to side-foot a ball rolling across his body.

05:13 PM BST

12 minutes: Netherlands 0 Austria 1

Austria very narrow in their offensive shape, not letting the Dutch progress through the middle. The orange shirts are at least passing the ball to one and other now, but are yet to seriously threaten an equaliser. Gakpo penalised for a foul on Posch.

05:10 PM BST

9 minutes: Netherlands 0 Austria 1

The Dutch need to settle down here, it has been a rotten start but there is still so much time left. The hope will be that Austria’s aggression wanes as the game progresses.

It has taken until the 10th minute for their first period of possession in the Austrian half but Malen’s cross is cleared.

05:08 PM BST

GOOOOAAALL! Austria lead through a Malen own goal

Euro 2024 has produced another own goal. An unexpected source but a thoroughly deserved lead for Austria. Prass flying forward from left-back again, and is found after Austria picked out Arnuatovic between the lines. Prass’ cross was turned into his own net by Malen. Very much a forward’s defensive intervention, and he should really have been tracking Prass instead as Netherlands’ right winger.

Donyell Malen of the Netherlands, second right, reacts after scoring an own goal during a Group D match

05:06 PM BST

6 minutes: Netherlands 0 Austria 0

Koeman screaming at his players to squeeze up the pitch, it has all been a little England from his team so far. Passive out of possession, with Austria controlling the game.

05:04 PM BST

4 minutes: Netherlands 0 Austria 0

Austria have lived up to their billing by starting this game on the front foot. Netherlands leaning on the experience in their backline and just trying to ride out this opening period. The Dutch have not had a touch in the Austria half in the first four minutes.

Philipp Lienhart (R) of Austria and Memphis Depay of the Netherlands in action during the UEFA EURO 2024 group D match

05:03 PM BST

2 minutes: Netherlands 0 Austria 0

Netherlands lining up in the 4-3-3 shape they have favoured over the years. There is public outrage in some quarters when they play any other system. Austria have made a fairly authoritative start, keeping the ball in the Dutch half.

And just inside the second minute, Prass gets forward from left-back for Austria and feeds a wicked cross through the Dutch penalty area. Very dangerous, but it did not quite fall for a white shirt to shoot.

05:00 PM BST

KICK OFF!

Austria, all in white, get the game started.

04:56 PM BST

The players are out in Berlin

It looks to be very warm indeed in the German capital. Most of the pitch still covered in sunshine. Will that blunt Austria’s high intensity approach? Netherlands will want to keep possession and tire them out.

04:45 PM BST

Van Dijk practising his switches of play in the warm up

Austria's players including midfielder #20 Konrad Laimer (L) warm up prior to the UEFA Euro 2024 Group D football match between the Netherlands and Austria

Netherlands' defender #04 Virgil van Dijk warms up prior to the UEFA Euro 2024 Group D football match

04:43 PM BST

Do Netherlands have the best fans at the tournament?

Their side-to-side dancing down the streets of Hamburg won them plenty have friends. A fair few England and Scotland fans have weaved across streets, but for other reasons. You would imagine the Dutch score highly in Thom Gibbs’ new fan rankings. Find out here.

04:33 PM BST

04:21 PM BST

No place for Xavi Simons in the Netherlands XI

Xavi Simons of the Netherlands inspects the pitch prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Netherlands and Austria

04:18 PM BST

For all the positivity around Austria...

They are without some key players because of injury, the likes of David Alaba and Xaver Schlager. Kevin Danso impressed at centre-half against France, but has since dropped to the bench. Gernot Trauner stepped in against France, but has not been benched. Lots of chopping and changing at the back, but they are a team with a clear identity.

04:10 PM BST

Some Austria fans among the orange hordes

Austria fans gather before a Group D match between the Netherlands and Austria

04:02 PM BST

Team news: Holland freshen up right flank, key defender Danso on Austria’s bench

Team news! 📣



Xavi Simons drops to the bench



🇳🇱 Netherlands 🆚 Austria 🇦🇹#TelegraphFootball | #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/891mcJwX12 — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) June 25, 2024

03:54 PM BST

Rangnick only focusing on the win

We need an intense and physical performance so we can show off what we are truly capable of. To get second we just have to win, so we want to do our job and then see what the other teams do.

03:53 PM BST

Austria’s Flavius Daniliuc intent on soaking up the sun

Flavius Daniliuc of Austria and his teammates arrive to the stadion prior the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Netherlands and Austria

03:45 PM BST

Ronald Koeman not mincing his words re Austria’s threat

We have to focus on a target and the players have to be razor-sharp, to make the right choices at the right point of time. We have to be prudent, we cannot give the ball away because Austria will slaughter us. They are very strong, so we need to have possession and come up with a solution.

03:43 PM BST

Dutch football’s Mount Rushmore

Johan Cruyff, Ruud Gullit and Dennis Bergkamp if I am not mistaken. These homemade efforts* look better than a lot of the statues you see of famous footballers.

*After a second look, I’m not sure they are homemade.

Netherlands fans are seen holding statues of Johan Cruyff, Ruud Gullit during a march before the match

03:39 PM BST

Dutch fans one of the great sights of any tournament

Netherlands fans are seen at Hammarskjoldplatz before the match

Dutch fans before their Euro 2024 game against Austria

03:34 PM BST

03:32 PM BST

03:29 PM BST

Austria shape up to be stiff opposition for any team

Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of Netherlands vs Austria, a fixture England’s analysis team will no doubt be keeping a close eye on.

Should England secure top spot in their group this evening, they could well face the third-placed team in this group which will surely be Netherlands or Austria. Ronald Koeman’s team are already through to the last 16, but will need to better France’s result against Poland or win by a bigger margin to claim top spot in the group. More likely is that they finish second or third.

When it comes to cohesion and collective endeavour, Austria have been one of the most impressive teams in the tournament. With Ralf Rangnick as coach and the Red Bull connection that links him with a number of their players, they are possibly the closest thing in the competition to a club side. With three points after two games, and their defeat was a narrow one to France, the odds are in Austria’s favour to claim at least one of the four best third-placed qualification spots. They will be assured of third as a minimum if they avoid defeat or lose by a margin of one or two goals. If they lose by three goals or more they will finish third but will not be confirmed in the last 16 today unless Slovenia then lose to England.

Netherlands have one of the strongest back fours in the competition with Denzel Dumfries, Stefan de Vrij, Virgil van Dijk and Nathan Ake. There is a lovely asymmetry there, with Ake the more defensive full-back on the left to allow Dumfries to raid forward on the right. Jerdy Schouten and Tijjani Reijnders, who play for PSV and AC Milan, are not household names but have impressed in midfield.

Much like Austria, the question mark over the Netherlands is whether they have enough firepower and reliable decision-making at the sharp end. They probably need more from Xavi Simons than we have seen in the tournament so far, but Cody Gakpo has looked slick in a wider role than we generally see at Liverpool.

