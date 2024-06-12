Advertisement

Australia's Titmus sets 200m freestyle world record

BBC
·1 min read

Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus broke the 200m freestyle world record at Australia's Olympic swimming selection trials in Brisbane.

The 23-year-old, who won two golds at the 2020 Tokyo Games, beat Mollie O'Callaghan's 2023 record with a time of one minute 52.23 seconds.

O'Callaghan finished narrowly behind Titmus in Brisbane, but she also recorded a personal best with a time of 1min 52.48secs.

"Looking at the results, that's unbelievable," said Titmus.

"I'm just happy to finally produce a swim in the 200 that I feel like my training reflects."

Titmus added that the competition between herself and O'Callaghan was helping the pair "push each other every day".