Australia's Titmus sets 200m freestyle world record

Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus broke the 200m freestyle world record at Australia's Olympic swimming selection trials in Brisbane.

The 23-year-old, who won two golds at the 2020 Tokyo Games, beat Mollie O'Callaghan's 2023 record with a time of one minute 52.23 seconds.

O'Callaghan finished narrowly behind Titmus in Brisbane, but she also recorded a personal best with a time of 1min 52.48secs.

"Looking at the results, that's unbelievable," said Titmus.

"I'm just happy to finally produce a swim in the 200 that I feel like my training reflects."

Titmus added that the competition between herself and O'Callaghan was helping the pair "push each other every day".