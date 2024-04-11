Australia's Smith signs with Major League Cricket's Freedom

Australia's Steve Smith says he has signed with the Washington Freedom of Major League Cricket ahead of the US Twenty20 league's second season (MICHAEL BRADLEY)

Australian batsman Steve Smith said Thursday he has signed to play for Major League Cricket's Washington Freedom when the US T20 series begins its second season in July.

Smith will play under a fellow Aussie in Freedom head coach Ricky Ponting in the 2024 campaign, which begins in July after the United States co-hosts the T20 World Cup with the West Indies.

"I'm super excited to be joining the Washington Freedom for season two of the MLC," former Australia captain Smith said in a video on the club's social media.

"I can't wait to meet all of my new teammates and play in front of some incredible crowds in America.

"I'm also really looking forward to working with Ricky Ponting again and his amazing staff.

"Can't wait for the season. Come on the Freedom."

In the six-team league's inaugural 2023 campaign, Washington went 3-2 to finish third overall in the regular season and lost in the playoffs to eventual champion MI New York.

