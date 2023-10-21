Australia's Kaylee McKeown breaks women's 50m backstroke record in Hungary

McKeown is the reigning Olympic champion in the women's 100m and 200m backstroke

Australian Kaylee McKeown has become the first woman to hold backstroke world records over 50m, 100m and 200m.

The 22-year-old reigning world champion over the three distances, set a new world's best over 50m at a World Cup event in Budapest, Hungary.

McKeown won her race in 26.86 seconds, beating the previous record of 26.98 set by China's Liu Xiang in 2018.

"I am super stoked. I never saw myself as a sprinter so it's nice to have that under my belt," said McKeown.

She won the 50m, 100m and 200m at this year's World Championships in Japan in July and is also the reigning Olympic champion over 100m and 200m.