Australia's Davis holds PGA Hawaii lead after first round

Cameron Davis of Australia remained atop the leaderboard after Friday's completion of the darkness-halted first round of the Sony Open at Honolulu (Michael Reaves)

Australian Cam Davis remained atop the leaderboard after Friday's completion of the darkness-halted first round of the PGA Sony Open.

Davis fired a career-low eight-under-par 62 to seize a two-stroke lead in Thursday's opening round at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii, in the first full-field event of the 2024 US PGA Tour season.

American Taylor Montgomery was second on 64 when darkness halted play with 24 golfers unable to conclude their first rounds until Friday morning.

Among those who completed their first rounds on Friday, China's Carl Yuan and Americans Norman Xiong and Ben Kohles finished best, each firing a 66 to share seventh, four strokes adrift.

Yuan, seeking his first PGA title, returned to play one hole, sinking an eight-foot birdie putt on the par-5 ninth to move up.

Kohles, who played two holes on Friday, sank a six-foot birdie putt at the par-5 18th to stand on 66.

Kohles produced his best finish in 55 career PGA starts last November by sharing fifth at the RSM Classic.

Xiong, a Guam-born son of Chinese parents, closed with three pars on Friday. He missed a six-foot birdie putt at the 18th. The world number 166, playing in only his 12th PGA event, last made a PGA cut at the 2019 Memorial tournament.

