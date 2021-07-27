Australia's Cameron Smith spices up mullet just for Olympics

KAWAGOE, Japan – When Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith teamed earlier this season to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the Australians enjoyed a viral moment when Leishman walked onto the first tee wearing a long, blonde wig. It was to honor his teammate’s famous mane.

Smith continued the duo’s tradition this week in Japan by have the letters “AUS” shaved into the right side of his head to complete the mullet.

Aussie Cam Smith is a few days away from Tokyo but he's ready!#TokyoTogether pic.twitter.com/mQAyXEcZmh — Golf Australia ⛳️ (@GolfAust) July 24, 2021

“I mean, it's the Olympics. It doesn't happen too often,” Smith said on Tuesday. “I thought I would give Australia a shoutout on the side of the melon. I thought about it for a few weeks beforehand and then I just said, stuff it, I'm going to do it, and I think it's been received pretty good.”

Smith said he even received a call from his mother about his hair, “she was laughing.” As for what Leishman has planned for his hair, it appears a similar style is out of the question.

“No, I don't think I've got the head for it, to be honest," Leishman said with a laugh. "I'll leave that to Cam.”