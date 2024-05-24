Australian winger Raphael signs for Coventry City

Raphael came through Melbourne City's academy [Getty Images]

Coventry City have signed winger Raphael Borges Rodrigues from Australian A-League side Macarthur on a four-year deal.

The 20-year-old scored six goals in 33 appearances for the South Western Sydney club after joining them from top-flight rivals Melbourne City in July 2023.

The Netherlands-born Australia Under-23s international, known as Raphael, is Coventry's first summer signing.

"He is a talented and athletic winger who has just enjoyed an impressive 2023-24 campaign," said Sky Blues boss Mark Robins.

“Rapha has some great attributes and a willingness to work and learn, and I’m sure we will enjoy his development during his time with us.”

Coventry, who were beaten by Manchester United on penalties in the FA Cup semi-finals, finished ninth in the Championship.