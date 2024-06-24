Australian Swimmer Misses Out on Paris Olympics After 2023 Video of Her Complaining About Team USA Goes Viral

Cate Campbell failed to qualify for the Summer Games during Australia's Olympic Trials

PATRICK HAMILTON/AFP/Getty Cate Campbell on June 15, 2024

Team USA will not have a chance to face Australian Cate Campbell at the upcoming Paris Summer Olympics after the swimmer failed to qualify for the Games over the weekend.



The Australian swimmer, who earned the ire of 23-time American gold medalist Michael Phelps last week for bragging about beating Team USA at the 2023 World Championships, finished seventh place in the 50m freestyle at the 2024 Australian Swimming Trials on Saturday, June 15.



The distant finish brings an end to Campbell’s hopes of making the Australian Olympic team after she chose to remove herself from the 100m competition in an effort to save energy for the 50m race, according to Australia’s Channel 9.

After finishing seventh and realizing she had failed to qualify for the Olympics, Campbell, 32, reportedly teared up, blew a kiss to the crowd and waved as fans cheered for her. Meanwhile, the other Australian competitors swam over to give Campbell, a four-time Olympic gold medalist, hugs and congratulations on her career.

DAVID GRAY/AFP/Getty Cate Campbell on June 15, 2024

"It's bitter-sweet,” Campbell told Channel 9. “I had hoped for the fairytale ending and it's what I had worked for and what I felt I was capable of, and unfortunately my body just said, 'No.’ “



Campbell, who holds the current world record for short course 100m freestyle, was hoping to become the first Australian swimmer to compete in five-consecutive Olympic Games.

"Swimming is one of the most grueling sports out there and I have been at it a very, very long time,” Campbell told the outlet.

"This is the end and it's a perfect way to exit the pool,” she said, confirming the end of her competitive career.

"I would have loved that fairytale ending more than anything else, but I can now sit back and reflect on a wonderful career, I can leave the sport with my head held really high," Campbell continued. "I came back to try something that no one's done before and I gave it a really good crack. My God, I gave it a really good crack."

The swimmer also reacted to the results on Instagram, writing on Saturday, June 22, "It’s been a big week of big feelings."

DAVID GRAY/AFP/Getty Cate Campbell on June 15, 2024

A clip of the Australian swimmer’s post-race interview at the 2023 World Championships resurfaced online last week when NBC Sports and Team USA shared a short video of Phelps, 38, watching it and reacting to her comments.

In the interview, Campbell had complained that her U.S. rivals were “such, such, sore losers” after Australia won more gold medals at the World Championships.

“Australia coming out on top is one thing, but it is just so much sweeter beating America,” Campbell said in the 2023 interview. “There were a couple of nights, particularly the first night of competition, where we did not have to hear the ‘Star Spangled Banner’ ring out through the stadium and I cannot tell you how happy that made me. If I never hear that song again it will be too soon. Bring on Paris, that’s all I have to say. U.S., stop being sore losers.”

Phelps shook his head and scoffed after he was shown the clip, telling the camera, “If somebody said that to me, I would lose it. I would make them eat every word they just said about me.” The American swimmer added, “Well, the good news is the Olympics will be here shortly and we’ll be able to see what the results are.”

While speaking to Channel 9 following the trials, Campbell addressed Phelps' reaction to her comments. "Who knew a couple of comments said in jest [could] have stirred up all this trouble. But ultimately, that's kind of what we love about sport," she said. "It's the rivalries that get everyone going that gets the fire in the belly."



Campbell added, "Australia has had such a long rivalry with the U.S. and a little bit of trash talk never hurt anyone."

