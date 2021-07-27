Australian swimmer Kaylee McKeown drops F-bomb in interview after winning gold

Australia's Kaylee McKeown reacts after winning the final of the women's 100m backstroke. (Photo by Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP)

Say whatever you want, Kaylee McKeown, you're an Olympic gold medalist.

On Day 4 of the Olympics, the Australian topped the podium in the Women's 100m Backstroke at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. The excitement from her win triggered an impassioned post-race interview that included an F-bomb.

Kaylee McKeown drops the F Bomb right next to the Seebohm 🤣#Swimming #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/hj6P32uBVV — Tim Rosen (@timrosen35) July 27, 2021

After everything McKeown and her family have had to endure over the last year, I think that kind of response is warranted. Her father, Sholto, died last year after a two-year battle with brain cancer at the age of 53, so there was undoubtedly a lot of emotion and pride running through McKeown as she let the profanity slip.

The Australian swim team is quickly earning a reputation as passionate competitors. In addition to McKeown, coach Dean Boxall recently went viral for the way he celebrated Ariarne Titmus' gold.

McKeown's time of 57.47 seconds set a new Olympic record to go with the world record she also holds in the event.

Canada's Kylie Masse earned silver while the United States' Regan Smith swam to bronze.

More from Yahoo Sports