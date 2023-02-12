Australian rugby player, masked singer contestant... and now a Super Bowl star

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata speaks to the media ahead of Super Bowl LVII - Caroline Brehman/Shutterstock

Perhaps it was the moment Nick Bosa saw 6’8” Jordan Mailata lining up against him when he realised he had made a mistake. Maybe it was when Mailata’s 26 stone frame made contact with Bosa’s. Surely it was when Mailata threw Bosa to the ground and pinned him there for a few seconds to stress his point.



Days earlier, in the lead up to the NFC Championship game which pitted Mailata’s Philadelphia Eagles against Bosa’s San Francisco 49ers, Bosa had been asked about the unique challenges posed by Mailata, an Australian who used to play rugby league. “I don’t know about unique,” said Bosa. “He’s huge.”

No debate there. Mailata is unusually enormous, even by NFL standards and even for his position as a left offensive tackle, one of the most prized in the sport for its importance in protecting a quarterback’s blindside. Bosa playing down his opponents’ uniqueness was not a horrendous slur, as sporting insults go. Yet Mailta’s emphatic hit on him looked undeniably like a response.

.@Eagles @jordan_mailata @49ers nobody has the mentality in the trenches like the Eagles do! It’s why they have been the most dominant team in the NFC all season. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/jGlez9UIeO — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) January 30, 2023

The Eagles saw off the Niners comfortably in that game to clinch their spot against the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s Super Bowl, being held in Phoenix, Arizona. Mailata will become the first graduate of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program (IPPP) to start in the sport’s biggest game.



Will Bryce played as a wide receiver in England and is now NFL International’s head of development. He plays a leading role in IPPP, which seeks to unearth talent for American Football around the world. “Jordan’s character, his energy is the first thing you really notice,” he says. “Then you unpeel the layers the more time you spend with them, and he's just such a great person. So family-oriented, down to earth and he had no idea about his potential at the time we met. He can play guitar and you think you know, what can this guy do?”



Sing, for one thing. Mailata appeared as ‘Thingamabob’, a sparkling green alien-like creature like a nightmare Shrek, in series seven of The Masked Singer. His performances of Bon Jovi and Ed Sheeran won him plenty of praise, but he was eliminated after three weeks. Back in the sporting sphere, Mailata has gone rather further.

Here is Jordan Mailata’s performance from The Masked Singer tonight. 🔥



ELECTRIC ON AND OFF THE FIELD ‼️#Eagles pic.twitter.com/Md0ppSDqeo — Eagles Nation (NFC Champs) (@PHLEaglesNation) March 24, 2022

Previously most non-American NFL players have been prized for their feet. Playing as a kicker or punter was the easiest route for those who had not grown up with the sport. Rugby players attempting a career change have had limited success. Christian Wade started brightly with the Buffalo Bills in 2019 but was released in April last year. Christian Scotland-Williamson spent two years with the Pittsburgh Steelers in between stints with Worcester Warriors and Harlequins.



None have claimed a sustained starting spot like Mailata, let alone made it all the way to the Super Bowl. “He wasn't the best rugby player, he had probably hit his ceiling in rugby because he's so big,” says Bryce. “You can't run for that long at that size at the highest level of rugby. And so a different sport really suited his body and his skill set.”



It is not just physical attributes which have helped his progress. “He's very coachable, he listened, took a lot of pride in what he did, how he did it, how he carried himself from my first interaction with him. It was such a positive experience.”



Bryce feels proud to think of how Mailata’s involvement in Phoenix will resonate around the world. It will certainly raise expectations of what the international cohort are capable of, no longer a curios but potential stars in one of the most competitive sports in the world.



“I’d rather our guys go in completely under the radar and have to work for everything they've got,” he says. “These guys are so hungry, to prove themselves and to prove that this is a viable pathway for players all around the world. They've got a massive chip on their shoulder to prove that, because no one expects anything from them.



“Why can’t all 32 clubs have an international player on their roster? Why can’t we have a first overall pick who’s from Australia or the UK? Why can’t the MVP in the league be a guy from overseas? We’ve got to level the playing field in the long-term and there’s no reason why these can’t be the goals.”

The Eagles drafted Jordan Mailata, a 6-foot-8, 346-pound rugby stud from Australia. pic.twitter.com/G1PXGpxJJq — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 28, 2018

For now, anyone tuning in for their one American Football game of the year should keep an eye on Mailata. What in particular should they look out for? “When they snap the ball to the quarterback to start the play look at how athletic he is, look at how he explodes out of his stance,” says Bryce. “Then look at how quick and balanced he is on his feet. Then when he makes contact, look at how physically, how violently he hits his opponent.



“But the biggest thing that tells you about Jordan is after a play, when he's running over to try and pick up his running back off the ground and help him up. He's so team-orientated.”



Who knows, maybe if the Eagles win he will channel Tyson Fury too, and give us a song?