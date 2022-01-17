Osaka, Nadal advance in Australia after Djokovic flies home

  • Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts during her first round match against Camila Osorio of Colombia at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
    1/7

    Australian Open Tennis

    Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts during her first round match against Camila Osorio of Colombia at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
  • Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a forehand return to Marcos Giron of the U.S. during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
    2/7

    Australian Open Tennis

    Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a forehand return to Marcos Giron of the U.S. during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
  • Fans take a selfie with a photo of defending champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia ahead of first round matches at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Djokovic was deported from Australia Sunday, Jan 16, after losing a bid to stay in the country to defend his Australian Open title despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
    3/7

    Australian Open Tennis

    Fans take a selfie with a photo of defending champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia ahead of first round matches at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Djokovic was deported from Australia Sunday, Jan 16, after losing a bid to stay in the country to defend his Australian Open title despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Masked spectators arrive for the first round matches at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
    4/7

    Australian Open Tennis

    Masked spectators arrive for the first round matches at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
  • Elina Svitolina of Ukraine plays a backhand return to Fiona Ferro of France during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
    5/7

    Australian Open Tennis

    Elina Svitolina of Ukraine plays a backhand return to Fiona Ferro of France during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
  • Belinda Bencic of Switzerland plays a backhand return to Kristina Mladenovic of France during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Brownbill)
    6/7

    Australian Open Tennis

    Belinda Bencic of Switzerland plays a backhand return to Kristina Mladenovic of France during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Brownbill)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Rafael Nadal of Spain walks to the back of the court during his first round match against Marcos Giron of the U.S. at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Simon Baker)
    7/7

    Australian Open Tennis

    Rafael Nadal of Spain walks to the back of the court during his first round match against Marcos Giron of the U.S. at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Simon Baker)
Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts during her first round match against Camila Osorio of Colombia at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a forehand return to Marcos Giron of the U.S. during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Fans take a selfie with a photo of defending champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia ahead of first round matches at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Djokovic was deported from Australia Sunday, Jan 16, after losing a bid to stay in the country to defend his Australian Open title despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Masked spectators arrive for the first round matches at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine plays a backhand return to Fiona Ferro of France during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Belinda Bencic of Switzerland plays a backhand return to Kristina Mladenovic of France during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Brownbill)
Rafael Nadal of Spain walks to the back of the court during his first round match against Marcos Giron of the U.S. at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Simon Baker)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOHN PYE
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The first test of Naomi Osaka’s new approach to tennis might have been when she completely whiffed an overhead to give her opponent a break point on Day 1 of the no-Novak-Djokovic Australian Open.

Osaka didn’t chuck her racket. She didn’t roll her eyes. She smiled.

“There are situations where I previously would get upset. But at this point in my life, like, I’m here because I want to be here and because I find that it’s fun for me,” Osaka said. “Might as well enjoy it while I still can.”

In Osaka’s mind, the drama involving nine-time champion Djokovic’s deportation on the eve of the Australian Open was something for the players in the men’s draw to worry about. Her title defense began smoothly enough: She won the first five games on the way to a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Camila Osorio on the main court.

With so much attention on the 11-day saga of Djokovic’s attempt to participate in the year’s first Grand Slam tournament, and bid for a fourth consecutive title at Melbourne Park, the returns of Osaka and Rafael Nadal have been overshadowed.

Osaka wasn’t bothered by that. Nadal didn’t seem to be put off by it, either, renewing his bid for a record 21st Grand Slam singles title with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 win over Marcos Giron.

“Growing up, I’ve looked up to him,” said Giron, a 28-year-old from the U.S. “He’s one of the absolute legends of the game.”

Nadal is tied with Djokovic and Roger Federer with 20 major singles titles each, the most in the history of men’s tennis. With Djokovic unable to defend his crown in Melbourne because he didn’t meet Australia’s strict COVID-19 vaccination criteria, the door is slightly more ajar to Nadal.

Osaka’s main concern, meanwhile, is winning a fifth major title, and her third at the Australian Open.

“To be completely honest, it didn’t really affect me,” Osaka said about what went on with Djokovic. “My goal, like even before this whole situation, is to just focus on myself more, what I need to do to become better.

“Me, I’m a tennis player. I’ll focus on my matches. You as, I guess, an audience, focus on whatever is in the news, no?”

A potential fourth-round meeting with top-ranked Ash Barty could be waiting. Barty, aiming to be the first Australian woman to win the title here since 1978, started with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Lesia Tsurenko.

After winning here last year, capturing her second Australian Open title in three years, Osaka pulled out of the 2021 French Open before the second round, then sat out Wimbledon. She played at the Tokyo Olympics, where she lit the cauldron, but ended her 2021 season early after a third-round loss and a teary news conference at the U.S. Open.

Two of her goals for 2022, she said last week, were to stay completely composed on the court and off, and to enjoy the game.

And, yes, finally, the focus was on tennis in Australia. And it got started in a big way, with a combined 64 matches scheduled on Day 1 in the men’s and women’s singles.

French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova, fifth-seeded Maria Sakkari, No. 15 Elina Svitolina and two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka all advanced.

Two young U.S. contenders went out in the first round, with 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin losing 7-6 (2), 7-5 to fellow American Madison Keys and No. 18 Coco Gauff saving five match points before losing 6-4, 6-2 to Wang Qiang.

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Belinda Bencic advanced to a second-round match against Amanda Anisimova.

On the men’s side, No. 14 Denis Shapovalov followed up his win with Canada in the ATP Cup with a 7-6 (3), 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (3) win over Laslo Djere.

Also advancing were No. 7 Matteo Berrettini, No. 10 Hubert Hurkacz, No. 16 Cristian Garin and No. 17 Gael Monfils, while No. 12 Cameron Norrie lost in straight sets to Sebastian Korda.

Nadal won the Australian Open in 2009 and is the only past champion in the men’s bracket after Djokovic’s late withdrawal Sunday. On Monday, the top-ranked Serbian landed in Dubai, then caught a flight to Belgrade.

Monday was Nadal’s first appearance at a major since he lost to Djokovic in the semifinals of the French Open. He missed Wimbledon because of fatigue, skipped the U.S. Open with a painful left foot and, after recovering from COVID-19, started 2022 with a title in a tuneup tournament in Melbourne.

“Honestly, it’s been very tough moments and there are still doubts,” Nadal said. “But here I am and I can’t be happier to be back in this amazing stadium. It’s fantastic.”

The 35-year-old Spaniard said Djokovic's absence would have an impact on the tournament.

“In a personal level, yes, I would like to see him playing here,” Nadal said. “If it is fair or not that he’s playing here is another discussion that I don’t want to talk anymore.”

Djokovic had been scheduled to play Monday night’s last match on Rod Laver against fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic.

Salvatore Caruso, who lost in qualifying but became the so-called lucky loser to fill the late vacancy in the draw, lost 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 to Kecmanovic.

Djokovic’s ultimately unsuccessful bid to mount a title defense involved two court hearings and time in immigration hotel detention.

It began when he was granted an exemption to strict vaccination rules by two medical panels and Tennis Australia in order to play in the tournament.

That exemption, based on evidence that he recently recovered from COVID-19, apparently allowed him to receive a visa to enter Australia. But upon arrival, border officials said the exemption was not valid and moved to deport him.

Showing evidence of vaccination is a requirement for anyone — players, coaches, fans, others — entering Melbourne Park for the tournament.

A security official with a loudspeaker reminded people lining up outside the complex early Monday to have proof of vaccination ready for inspection and added: “Oh, a ticket would be handy, too!”

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Osaka 'more comfortable in my skin' after turbulent year

    Naomi Osaka said Monday she is "more comfortable in my skin" after a difficult year in which she revealed she had suffered depression, and vowed to have more fun and challenge herself on court in 2022.

  • Australian Open begins after Djokovic saga

    The Australian Open finally began at Melbourne Park on Monday after a chaotic and controversial build-up dominated by the visa saga that engulfed world number one Novak Djokovic.

  • Cam Reddish: ‘I feel like I can be a star’

    "I feel like I can be a star," Reddish said in his first comments as a Knick after his new team routed the Hawks at State Farm Arena. "I feel like I could be a legit star. That's what I'm working to be. It's pretty simple." It hasn't been simple at ...

  • Ida B. Wells’ inspiring legacy is being honored by Barbie

    This coming Monday, we celebrate the life of Martin Luther King, Jr., inarguably the most recognizable figure of 20th century […] The post Ida B. Wells’ inspiring legacy is being honored by Barbie appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Dak Prescott insists he spiked the ball before the clock ran out

    Referee Alex Kemp said in a pool report that umpire Ramon George did everything correctly in spotting the ball. Quarterback Dak Prescott said he and the Cowboys did everything correctly to have time to spike the ball before the clock ran out. “I thought I did (spike the ball in time),” Prescott said. “I didn’t [more]

  • Players rally around 'badly-treated' Novak Djokovic and security tightens for Australian Open

    The tennis world rallied around Novak Djokovic on Sunday following his extraordinary deportation from Australia which came just hours before launching his attempt to become the most successful men’s player in history.

  • Naomi Osaka Ranks As Highest Paid Female Athlete

    This year's list of top earning female athletes earned $167 million before taxes in 2021,

  • ‘Fire Mike McCarthy.’ Media, former players rip Dallas Cowboys Mike McCarthy after loss

    The Dallas Cowboys lose in the “most Mike McCarthy way” possible.

  • Crying Cowboys’ fan can’t stand the pressure, becomes Internet sensation

    Dallas Cowboys fan loses it because of late-game pressure

  • Kings, 76ers reportedly talked Simmons trade; Sacramento could be third team, take Harris

    Ben Simmons trade talk is increasing around the league, but don't confuse that with a deal getting done.

  • Jill Biden: I didn't expect 'healing role' as first lady

    Her husband campaigned to help unite the country, but Jill Biden says “healing” a nation wounded by a deadly pandemic, natural and other disasters and deep political polarization is among her chief roles as first lady, too. Wrapping up a year in which she saw herself as a key member of President Joe Biden's team, the first lady told The Associated Press that she found herself taking on a role that "I didn't kind of expect, which was like a healing role, because we’ve faced so much as a nation.” Jill Biden spoke sitting in the sunshine near a swimming pool at a Las Vegas hotel a day after she and the president comforted families in Louisville, Colorado, where a huge swath of homes burned to the ground in a late December wildfire.

  • Seahawks: 6 teams that could offer best returns in a Russell Wilson trade

    Here are six NFL teams that could probably offer the best return in any potential deal for Wilson.

  • Celebrated Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee dies at 102

    Charles McGee, a Tuskegee Airman who flew 409 fighter combat missions over three wars and later helped to bring attention to the Black pilots who had battled racism at home to fight for freedom abroad, died Sunday. McGee died in his sleep at his home in Bethesda, Maryland, said his son, Ron McGee. After the U.S. entry into World War II, McGee left the University of Illinois to join an experimental program for Black soldiers seeking to train as pilots after the Army Air Corps was forced to admit African Americans.

  • British No 1 Cameron Norrie thrashed in first round of Australian Open by Sebastian Korda

    Cameron Norrie was left searching for answers after a dispiriting loss to Sebastian Korda in the first round of the Australian Open.

  • Biden to meet Japan's new PM Kishida virtually on Friday

    President Joe Biden is set to virtually meet Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan on Friday, after a planned meeting in the U.S. was cancelled due to the latest global wave of COVID-19 cases. The meeting aims to "further deepen ties between our governments, economies, and our people," the White House said in a statement Sunday. It will be the first meeting for the two leaders since Kishida's election in November. "The meeting will highlight the...

  • Mike McCarthy is Jason Garrett, and the Dallas Cowboys are still losers | Opinion

    The Dallas Cowboys’ season ends in fantastic failure with a playoff loss encased in penalties in bad calls

  • Opinion: Naomi Osaka's 'optimistic' return to tennis has been overshadowed by Djokovic drama

    There’s some irony in Naomi Osaka’s return to tennis being overshadowed by Novak Djokovic’s off-court deportation drama at the Australian Open.

  • Vaccination mandated for commuters on Manila public transit

    People who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 were banned from riding public transport in the Philippine capital region Monday in a desperate move that has sparked protests from labor and human rights groups. The Philippines's vaccination campaign has been dogged by public hesitancy and delays, while the highly contagious omicron variant has fueled a recent spike in infections. From less than a thousand new cases daily during the Christmas holidays, the Department of Health counted a record of more than 39,000 on Saturday.

  • Reliving Beckham wondergoal v. Wimbledon in 1996

    Robbie Earle shares his firsthand account from Selhurst Park in 1996, when David Beckham scored one of the most astonishing goals in Premier League history from inside the Manchester United half.

  • Djokovic out, but vaccine debate stays in Australian Open

    To some, it seemed a cloud had been lifted from the Australian Open. To others, Novak Djokovic still was almost palpably present, the name on everyone's lips on the opening day of the first major tennis tournament of the year. Djokovic left Australia late Sunday when he failed in his legal challenge to overturn the cancellation of his visa due to his lack of a COVID-19 vaccination.