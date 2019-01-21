Australian Open set for radical move to combat Serena Williams drama





The Australian Open is reportedly set to break 115 years of tennis history and implement another controversial rule change for 2020.

The 2019 edition of the grand slam is using 10-point super tiebreakers in deciding sets, and the 25-second shot clock for the first time.

But a new report has claimed the 2020 tournament will bring in an even more controversial change.

Sports Illustrated writer Jon Wertheim has told the Tennis Channel that the Australian Open is likely to allow mid-match coaching from next year.

Serena Williams was at the centre of a coaching storm at the US Open. (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)

“I was talking to an executive at Tennis Australia and he said don’t be surprised if by this time next year both the Australian Open and US Open have this,” he said on Sunday.

“Remember, the majors have a certain amount of latitude when it comes to setting policy.

“We saw this year they changed the decisive tie-break in the matches and next year we know US Open has wanted on-court coaching.

“Australian Open now says they are going to confer with the players. I was told by 2020 don’t be surprised if two of the four majors have mid-match on-court coaching.”

Don't be surprised if by this time next year, both the #AusOpen and US Open allow on-court coaching. WATCH: https://t.co/pzvvLr7Ers pic.twitter.com/7ZYtYySIZ1 — TENNIS.com (@Tennis) January 20, 2019





On-court coaching is allowed in the WTA, but not at ATP or grand slam level.

Tennis writer Simon Chambers offered a slightly different view, but also reported that mid-match coaching is likely to be brought in.

The way I hear it, they're more likely to allow the coaching from the stands, as was used in qualifying this year (and at the US Open) — Simon Cambers (@scambers73) January 20, 2019





The issue was thrust into the spotlight when Serena Williams was infamously handed a code violation for receiving mid-match coaching in the 2018 US Open final.

Patrick Mouratoglou allegedly gestured to Serena after a point, resulting in the first of three code violations that ultimately led to Serena being docked a whole game in the final set.

Serena Williams in the US Open final. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

The issue also popped up at this year’s Australian Open, with John McEnroe accusing Rafael Nadal of receiving advice from his players box on whether or not to challenge a call against Alex de Minaur.

“That shouldn’t be allowed,” McEnroe said at the time.

#ausopen wants to allow on-court coaching in 2020. This is a very bad decision in my opinion. — Mischa (@asMischa) January 20, 2019





This match right here is exactly why the majors should NEVER have on-court coaching. A true one-on-one battle of wills. It makes tennis unique. Coaches coming on would ruin it. #AusOpen — Matt Dowell (@TheMattDowell) January 20, 2019





Tennis Channel reporting Australian Open and US Open considering having on-court coaching by next year. I’m genuinely curious as to who wants this? What does it add to the game? Figuring out how to win on your own is what made me fall in love with this game. #AusOpen — Matt Dowell (@TheMattDowell) January 20, 2019



