Australian Open set for radical move to combat Serena Williams drama

Yahoo Sport UK

The Australian Open is reportedly set to break 115 years of tennis history and implement another controversial rule change for 2020.

The 2019 edition of the grand slam is using 10-point super tiebreakers in deciding sets, and the 25-second shot clock for the first time.

But a new report has claimed the 2020 tournament will bring in an even more controversial change.

Sports Illustrated writer Jon Wertheim has told the Tennis Channel that the Australian Open is likely to allow mid-match coaching from next year.

Serena Williams was at the centre of a coaching storm at the US Open. (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)
“I was talking to an executive at Tennis Australia and he said don’t be surprised if by this time next year both the Australian Open and US Open have this,” he said on Sunday.

“Remember, the majors have a certain amount of latitude when it comes to setting policy.

“We saw this year they changed the decisive tie-break in the matches and next year we know US Open has wanted on-court coaching.

“Australian Open now says they are going to confer with the players. I was told by 2020 don’t be surprised if two of the four majors have mid-match on-court coaching.”


On-court coaching is allowed in the WTA, but not at ATP or grand slam level.

Tennis writer Simon Chambers offered a slightly different view, but also reported that mid-match coaching is likely to be brought in.


The issue was thrust into the spotlight when Serena Williams was infamously handed a code violation for receiving mid-match coaching in the 2018 US Open final.

Patrick Mouratoglou allegedly gestured to Serena after a point, resulting in the first of three code violations that ultimately led to Serena being docked a whole game in the final set.

Serena Williams in the US Open final. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)
The issue also popped up at this year’s Australian Open, with John McEnroe accusing Rafael Nadal of receiving advice from his players box on whether or not to challenge a call against Alex de Minaur.

“That shouldn’t be allowed,” McEnroe said at the time.




